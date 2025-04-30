Bob Baffert and Steve Asmussen are the only 2025 Kentucky Derby trainers with multiple 2925 Kentucky Derby contenders, as the Hall of Famers each have two colts in the field. That's where the similarities end between the two, as no trainer has more Kentucky Derby winners than Baffert's six, while no trainer has more Kentucky Derby starters without a victory than Asmussen's 26. The 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, with a 6:57 p.m. ET post time. Baffert's stable includes Rodriguez (12-1) and Citizen Bull (20-1), while Asmussen's 2025 Kentucky Derby horses are Publisher (20-1) and Tiztastic (20-1).

Trainer Michael McCarthy has just one horse in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field for Saturday's race the favorite, Journalism (3-1). Which 2025 Kentucky Derby jockeys and horses should you target? Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Rodriguez (12-1), who barely cracks the top 10 finishers in his 2025 Kentucky Derby projections. Rodriguez is coming off a win in the Wood Memorial, which followed him finishing in the money in his other two graded stakes races. The horses who won those two starts, Journalism and Citizen Bull, are in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. Thus, he will, again, have to face horses who handily beat him earlier this year.

Also, it's worth noting that Rodriguez' two career victories both came on at least 35 days of rest. Both of his stakes defeats, however, came after he had just 28 days off. With Rodriguez' last start coming on April 5, he will have 28 days of rest for the Kentucky Derby 2025. Thus, he may still be a week away from being at his best, another reason to look elsewhere with horse racing bets.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Luxor Cafe qualified for the 2025 Kentucky Derby field via Japan prep races, winning the Hyacinth Stakes and Fukuryu Stakes. He also won his prior two starts and enters on a four-race winning streak. While Japan-based horses have historically struggled at Churchill Downs, last year saw both Japan starters finish in the top five, with third-place Forever Young finishing just a head behind winner Mystik Dan.

Luxor Cafe is the son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and the latter has several Grade 1 winners in his progeny. Even though he was largely untested in Japan, Demling notes that Luxor Cafe beat a fellow Kentucky Derby contender in the prep season in his backing of the horse as a viable longshot. "[Luxor Cafe's] resume looks better after the UAE Derby because he crushed the winner, Admire Daytona, previously. He shipped into Churchill late but still looks good and could be a surprise," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a colossal double-digit longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside."

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back?

