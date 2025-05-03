The group of 2025 Kentucky Derby jockeys is diverse. There are six past winners of the Run for the Roses, five Kentucky Derby first-timers, and nine others who have competed before but never won. One of the five rookies is Joseph Ramos, 25, the youngest jockey in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field aboard Flying Mohawk. The latter is one of several 30-1 longshots in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, as Flying Mohawk joins the likes of Neoequos, Coal Battle and American Promise as the potential 2025 Kentucky Derby deep sleepers. The favorite among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses is Journalism at 3-1. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 and just won the Arkansas Derby. This three-year-old Mark Casse-trained colt and son of former Wood Memorial winner Tapit is coming off an impressive victory in the Arkansas Derby. In that race at Oaklawn Park, Sandman rallied from second-to-last in the field to win by 2.5 lengths.

The expert acknowledges Sandman's potential and how he rallied late at Oaklawn when the rest of the field broke down. However, Demling also thinks Sandman swerved too much down the stretch and "looks too immature to win the Derby." See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. He's the son of one of the top racehorses of all-time, 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah. Luxor Cafe is a Japan-based horse who has won four straight starts, three of them stakes races. Japanese starters have also had solid showings at the Kentucky Derby recently, with three straight top-six finishes, including Forever Young being two noses from winning last year's race.

Luxor Cafe's pedigree indicates he can handle the 1 1/4-mile 2025 Kentucky Derby distance, as does his performance in his last prep race. He won by five lengths at the Fukuryu Stakes, with his connections saying he still had plenty left in the tank. Demling also notes that he's already beaten a fellow Kentucky Derby contender, saying, "His resume looks better after the UAE Derby because he crushed the winner, Admire Daytona, previously. He shipped into Churchill late but still looks good and could be a surprise." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a colossal double-digit longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby horses, program numbers

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza