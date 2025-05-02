Having track experience shouldn't be discounted since much of the 2025 Kentucky Derby field will compete at Churchill Downs for the first time come Saturday. Thus, 30-1 Kentucky Derby longshots like Render Judgment, Flying Mohawk and Owen Almighty already having victories at Churchill Downs may give them an extra boost in the eyes of anyone making 2025 Kentucky Derby bets. All three broke maiden at the home of the Kentucky Derby 2025, while the favorite, Journalism (3-1), has never raced outside of California. Does that mean you should downgrade Journalism when evaluating the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses or should you simply look at those with track experience at Churchill Downs in a more positive light?

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 and just won the Arkansas Derby. This three-year-old son of Tapit returns to Churchill Downs after finishing third and fifth in two Grade 3 races earlier in his career. He most recently won the Arkansas Derby by 2.5 lengths, but Demling isn't sold on that come-from-behind victory at Oaklawn Park.

"I am just worried about how he was still swerving down the stretch in his last race," Demling told SportsLine. "He looks too immature to win the Derby." See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025.Luxor Cafe arrived at Churchill Downs on April 23, giving him plenty of time to acclimate to his surroundings.

Luxor Cafe is the 3-year-old son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, so he has the pedigree needed to compete at Churchill Downs. Luxor Cafe is trained by Hori Noriyuki and is coming off a comfortable victory in his last race. He won by five lengths in the concluding leg of the designated series in Japan, the Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama on March 29. He's won each of his last four starts, making him a valuable longshot wager to include in Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a colossal double-digit longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed 11 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby horses, program numbers

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza