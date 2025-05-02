The 2025 Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Now that the 19-horse field is set following the addition of Baeza, horse racing handicappers are preparing for the year's biggest race. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET for the 151st Run for the Roses. Burnham Square led all three-year-olds in Kentucky Derby qualifying points with 130 after winning the Blue Grass Stakes and Holly Bull. Burnham Square has won three of his last four starts, but is a 12-1 longshot, according to the latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, followed by Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 and just won the Arkansas Derby. This three-year-old Mark Casse-trained colt and son of former Wood Memorial winner Tapit is coming off an impressive victory at the Arkansas Derby. In that race at Oaklawn Park, Sandman rallied from second-to-last in the field to win by 2.5 lengths.

The expert acknowledges Sandman's potential and how he rallied late at Oaklawn when the rest of the field broke down. However, Demling also thinks Sandman swerved too much down the stretch in that race and "looks too immature to win the Derby."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. Although no Japanese horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby, few horses in the world can compete with Luxor Cafe's pedigree. Luxor Cafe is the son of American Pharoah, one of only two horses in the 21st century to win the Triple Crown. American Pharoah captured the Triple Crown in 2015 and won nine of 11 career races, including eight of nine Grade 1 races.

Luxor Cafe will enter the Kentucky Derby 2025 fresh off a victory in the Fukuryu Stakes in Japan on March 29. He secured his spot in the first leg of the Triple Crown by winning the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby. He has won almost $400,000 in his career, and Demling believes Luxor Cafe offers plenty of betting value at 15-1. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby horses, program numbers

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza