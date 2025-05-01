It has been nearly 52 years since Secretariat made history by winning the 1973 Kentucky Derby in a record-setting time of 1:59.40. That's still the fastest any horse has ever covered the 1 1/4 miles required to win the first leg of the Triple Crown. Only one other horse, Monarchos in 2001, has ever bested the two-minute mark. However, there will be 20 fresh contenders in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field on Saturday at Churchill Downs, with post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. For the first time since 1952, there will be two horses sired by a Triple Crown winner running in the Kentucky Derby. Luxor Cafe is 15-1 in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, while half-brother Publisher is at 20-1.

Both 2025 Kentucky Derby horses were sired by American Pharoah, who became the only horse in history to win America's grand slam in 2015.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has nailed the Kentucky Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years and called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including in 2023, when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta, as well as the trifecta in 2024.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Rodriguez (12-1), who barely cracks the top 10 finishers in his 2025 Kentucky Derby projections. The Wood Memorial winner has an impressive pedigree of his own, with sire Authentic winning the Kentucky Derby in 2020 before finishing second in the Preakness Stakes and first in the Breeders' Cup Classic. However, that was an unusual year in horse racing because of COVID-19, with the Kentucky Derby contested in September.

Trainer Bob Baffert, who also trained Authentic, admits that Rodriguez is similarly immature to his father. However, Rodriguez won't have the benefit of an extra four months of training like Authentic had and won't run without fans in the stands. He'll also try to go the front on Saturday and will have speedy stablemate Citizen Bull working on the rail to contest for the early lead.

Luxor Cafe arrived at Churchill Downs on April 23, giving him plenty of time to acclimate to his surroundings.

Luxor Cafe is the 3-year-old son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, so he has the pedigree needed to compete at Churchill Downs. Luxor Cafe is trained by Hori Noriyuki and is coming off a comfortable victory in his last race. He won by five lengths in the concluding leg of the designated series in Japan, the Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama on March 29. He's won each of his last four starts, making him a valuable longshot wager to include in Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a colossal double-digit longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside."

