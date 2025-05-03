Only two 2025 Kentucky Derby prep races are longer than 1 1/8 miles, the Louisiana Derby and UAE Derby. Since the 2025 Kentucky Derby distance is 1 1/14 miles, you could reason that those serve as strong tests of whether a horse can hold up. Tiztastic won in Louisiana, while Admire Daytona prevailed in the United Arab Emirates. If you are searching for one of the potential 2025 Kentucky Derby longshots to target on Saturday at Churchill Downs, those two 2025 Kentucky Derby horses have proven success at longer-distance races, but can they win?

Tiztastic is a 20-1 longshot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, while Admire Daytona is 30-1. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, and the 1 1/8-mile Santa Anita Derby is the longest race he attempted. The Run for the Roses goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday from Churchill Downs.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Sandman, even though he's one of the top favorites at 6-1 and just won the Arkansas Derby. This three-year-old Mark Casse-trained colt and son of former Wood Memorial winner Tapit is coming off an impressive victory in the Arkansas Derby. In that race at Oaklawn Park, Sandman rallied from second-to-last in the field to win by 2.5 lengths.

The expert acknowledges Sandman's potential and how he rallied late at Oaklawn when the rest of the field broke down. However, Demling also thinks Sandman swerved too much down the stretch and "looks too immature to win the Derby." See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Luxor Cafe, even though he is a 15-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. The Japan-based horse enters Churchill Downs on a four-race win streak, including three stakes victories. Perhaps the highlight was his Hyacinth Stakes victory in late February in which he crushed eventual UAE Derby winner Admire Daytona. Japan starters are also coming off their best showing at Churchill Downs after both Japanese horses finished in the top five at last year's Kentucky Derby.

Luxor Cafe is one of three sons of Triple Crown winners in the 2025 Kentucky Derby lineup, as he was sired by 2015 champion American Pharoah. However, Luxor Cafe's high marks for pedigree go beyond his father since his mother, Mary's Follies, was also a stakes winner. Meanwhile, Luxor Cafe's damsire, More Than Ready, was a Grade 1 winner who hit the board at the 2000 Kentucky Derby. There is more to like about Luxor Cafe than to dislike as a longshot for horse racing wagers. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty | 21 Baeza