2025 Kentucky Derby live updates: Race time, horses, results, odds, highlights for the 151st Run for the Roses

Kentucky Derby day has arrived, as the 151st Run for the Roses is set for Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

This year's race figures to be a muddy affair, as rain will be one of the biggest stories of the day with the forecast calling for storms early in the day followed by showers throughout the morning and afternoon. If you're not sure who to bet, SportsLine's Jody Demling has won 11 Oaks-Derby doubles and just revealed his full projected leaderboard. You can also get picks from Gene Menez, who nailed last year's 18-1 winner as a live longshot.

Journalism entered as the morning line favorite over Sandman and Sovereignty, and the live odds leading into Saturday saw some considerable movement. Now that you know who's in the field, see how and where to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Sites like FanDuel Racing have up to a $500 no-sweat bet, while TwinSpires has up to a $400 bonus, among other places to wager.

The biggest factor on Saturday is going to be the weather. The elements are already making track conditions a mess as rain has been steady throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The horses that excel in these conditions are the ones to seek out, but it will hard to tell how some of the horses react until they get out on to the track and feel the sloppy mud and clay underneath them.

Here, we'll follow all of the Derby action in our live blog, from odds movement throughout the day to weather updates and early race results until we finally reach the 6:57 p.m. post time and the race begins for the most coveted trophy in horse racing (and their share of a $5 million purse).

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 3

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)