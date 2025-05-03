2025 Kentucky Derby live updates: Race time, horses, results, odds, highlights for the 151st Run for the Roses
The field of 19 horses will compete to win the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday afternoon
Kentucky Derby day has arrived, as the 151st Run for the Roses is set for Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
This year's race figures to be a muddy affair, as rain will be one of the biggest stories of the day with the forecast calling for storms early in the day followed by showers throughout the morning and afternoon. If you're not sure who to bet, SportsLine's Jody Demling has won 11 Oaks-Derby doubles and just revealed his full projected leaderboard. You can also get picks from Gene Menez, who nailed last year's 18-1 winner as a live longshot.
Journalism entered as the morning line favorite over Sandman and Sovereignty, and the live odds leading into Saturday saw some considerable movement. Now that you know who's in the field, see how and where to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Sites like FanDuel Racing have up to a $500 no-sweat bet, while TwinSpires has up to a $400 bonus, among other places to wager.
The biggest factor on Saturday is going to be the weather. The elements are already making track conditions a mess as rain has been steady throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The horses that excel in these conditions are the ones to seek out, but it will hard to tell how some of the horses react until they get out on to the track and feel the sloppy mud and clay underneath them.
Here, we'll follow all of the Derby action in our live blog, from odds movement throughout the day to weather updates and early race results until we finally reach the 6:57 p.m. post time and the race begins for the most coveted trophy in horse racing (and their share of a $5 million purse).
Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.
Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 3
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
After Spirit of St Louis won the Old Forrester Bourbon Turf Classic—the race before the Kentucky Derby—the countdown begins for the Run for the Roses. The track remains sloppy at Churchill Downs, and there's little chance of that changing prior to post time (6:57 p.m. ET). If the track is sloppy for the race, it will be just the 10th time in Derby history that the race has a sloppy track. However, the track has been sloppy twice in the last seven years.
Here are the updated odds at FanDuel Racing with 64 minutes to post:
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Citizen Bull
|12-1
|2
|Neoequos
|38-1
|3
|Final Gambit
|15-1
|5
|American Promise
|11-1
|6
|Admire Daytona
|40-1
|7
|Luxor Cafe
|8-1
|8
|Journalism
|4-1
|9
|Burnham Square
|18-1
|11
|Flying Mohawk
|27-1
|12
|East Avenue
|39-1
|13
|Publisher
|31-1
|14
|Tiztastic
|22-1
|15
|Render Judgment
|16-1
|16
|Coal Battle
|24-1
|17
|Sandman
|5-1
|18
|Sovereignty
|9-1
|19
|Chunk of Gold
|26-1
|20
|Owen Almighty
|38-1
|21
|Baeza
|17-1
Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic results (Race 11)
Win: 10 Spirit of St Louis (3-1)
Place: 9 Mercante (13-1)
Show: 3 Highway Robber (13-1)
Payouts
10 Spirit of St Louis (Win/Place/Show): $8.24/$4.60/$3.30
9 Mercante (Place/Show): $11.28/$7.76
3 Highway Robber (Show): $8.04
10-9 $2 Exacta: $115.34
10-9-3 $0.50 Trifecta: $486.65
10-9-3-2 $1 Superfecta: $8,032.14
10-9-3-2-7 $1 Super High-Five: $13,502.78
2-10 $1 Double: $20.96
Derby City Distaff results (Race 10)
Win: 2 Kopion (5/2)
Place: 12 Hope Road (8-1)
Show: 8 Ways and Means (5/2)
Payouts
2 Kopion (Win/Place/Show): $7.48/$4.80/$3.22
12 Hope Road (Place/Show): $8.24/$5.04
8 Ways and Means (Show): $3.00
2-12 $2 Exacta: $73.48
2-12-8 $0.50 Trifecta: $79.39
2-12-8-1 $1 Superfecta: $542.31
2-12-8-1-9 $1 Super High-Five: $3,118.95
7-2 $1 Double: $10.96
Post time for the Kentucky Derby (6:57 p.m. ET) is quickly approaching, and the odds for the Run for the Roses show a bit of a shift toward Arkansas Derby winner Sandman. While Journalism is still the 4-1 favorite, Sandman is now the 5-1 second choice. By contrast, Journalism was 3-1 on the morning line, and Sandman was 6-1. However, Sandman's co-owner is TikTok star Griffin Johnson, and his popularity and social media following may be driving down the price on the gray colt.
Here are the latest odds as of 3:23 p.m. ET:
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Citizen Bull
|12-1
|2
|Neoequos
|38-1
|3
|Final Gambit
|15-1
|5
|American Promise
|11-1
|6
|Admire Daytona
|39-1
|7
|Luxor Cafe
|8-1
|8
|Journalism
|4-1
|9
|Burnham Square
|17-1
|11
|Flying Mohawk
|27-1
|12
|East Avenue
|39-1
|13
|Publisher
|30-1
|14
|Tiztastic
|21-1
|15
|Render Judgment
|15-1
|16
|Coal Battle
|23-1
|17
|Sandman
|5-1
|18
|Sovereignty
|10-1
|19
|Chunk of Gold
|26-1
|20
|Owen Almighty
|37-1
|21
|Baeza
|17-1
American Turf Stakes results (Race 9)
Win: 7 Zulu Kingdom (2-1)
Place: 5 Test Score (5-1)
Show: 3 New Century (9/2)
Payouts
7 Zulu Kingdom (Win/Place/Show): $6.34/$3.84/$2.80
5 Test Score (Place/Show): $5.72/$3.70
3 New Century (Show): $3.78
7-5 $2 Exacta: $32.48
7-5-3 $0.50 Trifecta: $31.86
7-5-3-4 $1 Superfecta: $662.82
7-5-3-4-9 $1 Super High-Five: $3,186.81
7-7 $1 Double: $16.01
Churchill Downs Stakes results (Race 8)
Win: 7 Mindframe (7/2)
Place: 2 Banishing (6-1) and 10 Nysos (8/5)
The race of the day so far saw Mindframe win by a nose over Banishing and Nysos, who finished in a dead-heat for second place. That means Exactas, Trifectas, Superfectas and Super High-Fives paid out with the 2/10 in either Place or Show position.
Payouts
7 Mindframe (Win/Place/Show): $9.08/$3.66/$3.16
2 Banishing(Place/Show): $3.10/$3.78
10 Nysos(Place/Show): $2.36/$3.10
7-10 $2 Exacta: $15.20
7-2 $2 Exacta: $23.02
7-10-2 $0.50 Trifecta: $16.48
7-2-10 $0.50 Trifecta: $20.26
7-10-2-3 $1 Superfecta: $125.42
7-2-10-3 $1 Superfecta: $214.81
7-10-2-3-11 $1 Super High-Five: $157.88
7-2-10-3-11 $1 Super High-Five: $313.34
7-7 $1 Double: $11.77
Through seven races on the Kentucky Derby card, the main track remains sloppy. If the track remains sloppy the rest of the day, that will throw a wrench into handicapping the big race with FanDuel Racing because very few horses in the Derby field have experience on an off track.
Just six of the 19 horses (Neoequos, American Promise, Luxor Cafe, Admire Daytona, Publisher and Coal Battle) have experience on an off track. Two of those horses, Luxor Cafe and Admire Daytona, come from Japan where the definition of an off track is different than it is in the United States.
Coal Battle is a perfect 2-for-2 on the wet, so the connections of the gutsy colt are certainly not complaining about the weather in Louisville.
But just because a horse hasn't run on an off track doesn't mean he won't be able to handle it. Former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth, who is a part owner of Flying Mohawk, has said that the connections were doing a "rain dance" because they believed the colt would run well on an off track even though he never has.
Twin Spires Turf Sprint results (Race 7)
Win: 7 Think Big (2-1)
Place: 9 Boss Sully (8-1)
Show: 10 Unconquerable Keen (13-1)
Payouts
7 Think Big (Win/Place/Show): $6.84/$4.10/$3.18
9 Boss Sully (Place/Show): $7.80/$5.72
10 Unconquerable Keen (Show): $7.44
7-9 $2 Exacta: $56.24
7-9-10 $0.50 Trifecta: $141.07
7-9-10- $1 Superfecta: $3,117.85
7-9-10-- $1 Super High-Five: $11,788.97
7-7 $1 Double: $62.28
9-7-7 $0.50 Pick-3: $617.21
Pat Day Mile results (Race 6)
Win: 7 Macho Music (13-1)
Place: 1 Madaket Road (5/2)
Show: 6 Gaming (7/2)
Payouts:
7 Macho Music (Win/Place/Show): $29.86/$10.66/$6.26
1 Madaket Road (Place/Show): $4.96/$3.36
6 Gaming (Show): $3.56
7-1 $2 Exacta: $142.50
7-1-6 $0.50 Trifecta: $160.69
7-1-6-5 $1 Superfecta: $1,169.29
7-1-6-5-9 $1 Super High-Five: $11,788.97
9-7 $1 Double: $351.76
9-9-7 $0.50 Pick-3: $484.92