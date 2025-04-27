The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for next Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. On Saturday the 20 horses in the Derby field learned what post they would be running out of.

The favorite, Journalism (3-1), drew the 8 post, while the only other horses with single-digit odds find themselves on the far outside of the starting gate. Sovereignty (5-1) drew the 18 post while Sandman (6-1) is alongside in the 17th position -- the only gate to never produce a Kentucky Derby winner. That means Sandman will have to look to make history next Saturday from that outside post.

Last year's winner, Mystik Dan, won from the 3 gate, becoming the first horse to do so since 1998. The longest drought of any post aside from 17's 150-race winless streak belongs to the 14 gate, which hasn't seen a horse win since Carry Back in 1961, while the 12 (Canonero II, 1971), 9 (Riva Ridge, 1972) and 2 (Affirmed, 1978) all have lengthy droughts as well.

The 20 (11.1%), 5 (10.6%) and 10 (10.3%) gates have the three best win percentages in Kentucky Derby history.

151st Kentucky Derby post positions

1. Citizen Bull (20-1)

2. Neoequos (30-1)

3. Final Gambit (30-1)

4. Rodriguez (12-1)

5. American Promise (30-1)

6. Admire Daytona (30-1)

7. Luxor Cafe (15-1)

8. Journalism (3-1)

9. Burnham Square (12-1)

10. Grande (20-1)

11. Flying Mohawk (30-1)

12. East Avenue (20-1)

13. Publisher (20-1)

14. Tiztastic (20-1)

15. Render Judgment (30-1)

16. Coal Battle (30-1)

17. Sandman (6-1)

18. Sovereignty (5-1)

19. Chunk of Gold (30-1)

20. Owen Almighty (30-1)