The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for next Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. On Saturday the 20 horses in the Derby field learned what post they would be running out of.

The favorite, Journalism (3-1), drew the 8 post, while the only other horses with single-digit odds find themselves on the far outside of the starting gate. Sovereignty (5-1) drew the 18 post while Sandman (6-1) is alongside in the 17th position -- the only gate to never produce a Kentucky Derby winner. That means Sandman will have to look to make history next Saturday from that outside post.

Last year's winner, Mystik Dan, won from the 3 gate, becoming the first horse to do so since 1998, coming through for anyone who backed him when they bet on the Kentucky Derby. The longest drought of any post aside from 17's 150-race winless streak belongs to the 14 gate, which hasn't seen a horse win since Carry Back in 1961, while the 12 (Canonero II, 1971), 9 (Riva Ridge, 1972) and 2 (Affirmed, 1978) all have lengthy droughts as well for Kentucky Derby picks.

One returning face to Churchill Downs this year will be legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who is back after serving a two-year suspension from the track. He has a pair of horses in the field this year in Citizen Bull, who breaks from the No. 1 gate, and Rodriguez, who goes out of the No. 4 gate.

"I know people will still have opinions, and there's nothing I can do about that," Baffert recently told The Athletic. "People will say what they say or think what they think. I know it was an honest mistake, but at the end of the day, it couldn't be in the horse's system. That's the rule, and Churchill had to do what they had to do. I respect that. I'm grateful to be back. I love this race. I just want to move forward."

The 20 (11.1%), 5 (10.6%) and 10 (10.3%) gates have the three best win percentages in Kentucky Derby history.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby, and which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's top picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed a colossal 11 Derby-Oaks doubles.

151st Kentucky Derby post positions

1. Citizen Bull (20-1)

2. Neoequos (30-1)

3. Final Gambit (30-1)

4. Rodriguez (12-1)

5. American Promise (30-1)

6. Admire Daytona (30-1)

7. Luxor Cafe (15-1)

8. Journalism (3-1)

9. Burnham Square (12-1)

10. Grande (20-1)

11. Flying Mohawk (30-1)

12. East Avenue (20-1)

13. Publisher (20-1)

14. Tiztastic (20-1)

15. Render Judgment (30-1)

16. Coal Battle (30-1)

17. Sandman (6-1)

18. Sovereignty (5-1)

19. Chunk of Gold (30-1)

20. Owen Almighty (30-1)