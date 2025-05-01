Into Mischief was the top-earning sire from 2019 to 2023. He has sired two Kentucky Derby winners and has two more offspring in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty, with the second-lowest odds in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field at 5-1, is a son of Into Mischief, along with Citizen Bull (20-1). Sovereignty finished second in the Florida Derby, while Citizen Bull was fourth in the Santa Anita Derby after three straight wins, so how should these horses factor into 2025 Kentucky Derby bets? Post time is at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Citizen Bull won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is trained by Bob Baffert, and comes from an all-time profitable sire. His connections could make him a popular selection to win the Kentucky Derby 2025, but is he worth including in your 2025 Kentucky Derby betting card? With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager three years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes and Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. Sandman is trained by Mark Casse, who is winless in 10 Kentucky Derby starts. The 64-year-old trainer has never had a horse finish in the top three, which has Yu weary of playing Sandman in her 2025 Kentucky Derby picks.

Sandman has run only one Grade 1 stakes race over his career. The colt is fathered by Tapit, one of the winningest sires in history, but he has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Sandman wasn't the favorite entering the nine-horse field in his Arkansas Derby victory, so at the third-shortest odds in a 20-horse 2025 Kentucky Derby field, Yu isn't backing Sandman on Saturday. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Grande, even though he is a 20-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. He's a little light on experience with three career starts and he doesn't have a marquee win under his belt after finishing second in his stakes debut at the Wood Memorial. However, there's still a lot to like here with this son of Curlin out of War Front mare Journey Home.

For starters, jockey John Velazquez (a three-time Kentucky Derby winner) and trainer Todd Pletcher (a two-time Derby winner) have more than enough experience to make up for Grande's greenness. Meanwhile, Curlin was himself a Preakness winner and he's produced 25 different G1 winners in his stud career. In Grande's second-place run at the Wood Memorial, he got a wide trip from an unfamiliar jockey, but Velazquez will be back in the saddle after riding him in his first two victories. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu is high on a double-digit longshot who has been getting over the Churchill Downs surface "perfectly" this week. She is including this horse in her 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Kentucky Derby, and find out.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions

2025 Kentucky Derby horse previews

1 Citizen Bull | 2 Neoequos | 3 Final Gambit | 4 Rodriguez | 5 American Promise | 6 Admire Daytona | 7 Luxor Cafe | 8 Journalism | 9 Burnham Square | 10 Grande | 11 Flying Mohawk | 12 East Avenue | 13 Publisher | 14 Tiztastic | 15 Render Judgment | 16 Coal Battle | 17 Sandman | 18 Sovereignty | 19 Chunk of Gold | 20 Owen Almighty