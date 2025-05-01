The 2025 Kentucky Derby has no shortage of speed, with Rodriguez the fastest of the field, courtesy of a 111 top Equibase Speed Figure. However, it takes more than just raw speed to prevail at Churchill Downs, as Rodriguez isn't even among the top three 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites. He's at 12-1, while the favorite among the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, Journalism, comes in at 3-1. Journalism is no slow poke himself, as his 110 speed figure ranks second in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. The top of the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds also includes Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1).

Churchill Downs will host Saturday's Kentucky Derby 2025, which has a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager three years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes and Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Kentucky Derby post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Kentucky Derby betting picks and 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is completely fading Sandman, even though he won the Arkansas Derby and is one of the top favorites. At 6-1, just two horses have shorter Kentucky Derby odds, but Sandman's resume doesn't quite stack up to those two. Journalism (3-1) has won four of five career starts, while Sovereignty (5-1) has won or finished runner-up in four of five career starts. Meanwhile, Sandman has won fewer than half of his eight career races and finished in the top two in just four of those eight starts.

Sandman's top Equibase Speed Figure of 104 leaves lots to be desired. Four 2025 Kentucky Derby horses have higher speed figures, while another three match him. Plus, the colt's sire, Tapit, greatly disappointed in his Kentucky Derby start, finishing ninth in 2004 despite, just like Sandman, being the third-favorite. Sandman's trainer, Mark Casse, is 0-for-10 in his Kentucky Derby career, and Yu sees him moving to 0-for-11 after Saturday. See which other 2025 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Grande, even though he is a 20-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2025. You won't find any more experienced connections than Grande's, as trainer Todd Pletcher has more Kentucky Derby starters (65) than anyone in the race's history. The Hall of Famer has notched a pair of victories, while fellow Hall of Famer, jockey John Velazquez, has three Kentucky Derby wins of his own and the second-most Kentucky Derby mounts (26) of all-time. Pletcher and Velazquez teamed up to win the 2017 Derby with Always Dreaming, and Grande is undefeated with Velazquez aboard.

Grande was sired by Curlin, who won an astonishing seven Grade 1 races, including multiple at 1 1/4 miles. Curlin finished in the money in all three 2007 Triple Crown races, which included a victory at the Preakness. Grande's only loss in his career was a runner-up finish in the Wood Memorial, in which Velazquez wasn't the jockey. Yu told SportsLine, "That performance was better than it looks." See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks

Moreover, Yu is high on a double-digit longshot who has been getting over the Churchill Downs surface "perfectly" this week.

So who wins the 2025 Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers?

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions