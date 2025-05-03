Journalism will try to end a drought when he takes part in Saturday's 2025 Kentucky Derby. He enters as a 3-1 favorite to win the race, but not since 2018 has the Kentucky Derby favorite has come out on top. When Justify crossed the finish line in 2018, it marked the sixth consecutive race that the favorite had won. Since 1908, the favorite has won 40 times, a 34.2% success rate. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2025 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. The latest 2025 Kentucky Derby odds have Sovereignty at 5-1, Sandman at 6-1, Burnham Square at 12-1 and Baeza at 12-1. Can Journalism buck the trend of favorites falling short, or will another underdog defeat the rest of the 2025 Kentucky Derby horses? Before locking in any 2025 Kentucky Derby bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Hochman is high on Coal Battle, even though he is a 30-1 longshot in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. Coal Battle is coming off a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby, won by Sandman. Publisher, also in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field, placed second in that race.

Hochman sees Coal Battle as a similar horse to last year's winner, Mystik Dan. The son of Coal Front, who was trained by Lonnie Briley, has all the intangibles that Hochman likes to see. "I love his tactical speed, where he can sit mid-pack and make his run down the lane using his slender frame to navigate through traffic," Hochman told SportsLine.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions