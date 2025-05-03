The 2025 Kentucky Derby was a thrilling run around the mile and a quarter track at Churchill Downs, as the rain and mud didn't stop the 19-horse field from producing a terrific race.

The frontrunners went out early as expected and pushed a fast pace before the favorites made their closing push as they came around the final turn and into the home stretch. It was Journalism, the favorite all week closing at 7/2, and Sovereignty, who closed at 7-1, that made the biggest move, as they charged past the field and into the lead. Ultimately, it was Sovereignty that pulled in front and was able to cross the finish line first, with Journalism a length behind and a fast-closing Baeza coming in third.

Sovereignty's win brings a big payday for owner group Godolphin, trainer Bill Mott and jockey Junior Alvarado, as they'll split the $3.1 million winnings (80% to the owners and 10% each to the trainer and jockey).

2025 Kentucky Derby purse breakdown

For the second consecutive year, the Kentucky Derby will feature a $5 million purse, paid out to the top five horses in the field. The winner of the race will take home $3.1 million (more than the entire purse was back in 2023), while the horse that finishes second will still pull down $1 million. The full purse breakdown for the top 5 horses in the field looks like this:

First: Sovereignty -- $3.1 million

Second: Journalism -- $1 million

Third: Baeza -- $500,000

Fourth: Final Gambit -- $250,000

Fifth: Owen Almighty -- $150,000

2025 Kentucky Derby payouts

18-Sovereignty WIN: $17.96 PLACE: $7.50 SHOW: $5.58

8-Journalism PLACE: $4.94 SHOW: $3.70

21-Baeza SHOW: $8.38

$2.00 Exacta (18-8) $48.32

$1.00 Trifecta (18-8-21) $231.12

$1.00 Superfecta (18-8-21-3) $1,682.27

$1 Super High-Five (18-8-21-3-20): $38,405.96