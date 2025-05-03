2025 Kentucky Derby results, winner: Sovereignty pulls away from Journalism in the 151st Run for the Roses

As expected, the 151st Kentucky Derby was a muddy affair as two days of steady rain made for a sloppy track, but the mud didn't prevent tremendous action on the track.

The race went as expected with Citizen Bull and Neoequos darting out to the lead early and setting a quick pace. The favorites were happy to hang back and let the frontrunners push the pace and burn out, waiting to make their move as they came around the final turn.

As they turned for the front stretch it was the favorite, Journalism, and one of the top contenders, Sovereignty, who made the biggest push to the front and battled all the way to the finish line. Ultimately it was Sovereignty (7-1) who pulled ahead of Journalism (7/2) and Baeza (13-1) with a strong final kick to win the Kentucky Derby and take home the $3.1 million top prize.

Baeza closed strong as well, nearly catching up to Journalism at the line, but finished in third.

2025 Kentucky Derby results

Win: 18 Sovereignty (7-1)

Place: 8 Journalism (3-1)

Show: 21 Baeza (13-1)

2025 Kentucky Derby payouts

18 Sovereignty (Win/Place/Show): $17.96/$7.50/$5.58

8 Journalism (Place/Show): $4.94/$3.70

21 Baeza (Show): $8.38

18-8 $2 Exacta: $48.32

18-8-21 $0.50 Trifecta: $115.56

18-8-21-3 $1 Superfecta: $1,682.27

18-8-21-3-20 $1 Super High-Five: $38,405.96

10-18 $1 Daily Double: $26.96

Complete Kentucky Derby race results

Sovereignty Journalism Baeza Final Gambit Owen Almighty Burnham Square Sandman East Avenue Chunk of Gold Tiztastic Coal Battle Luxor Cafe Neoequos Publisher Citizen Bull American Promise Render Judgment Flying Mohawk Admire Daytona

