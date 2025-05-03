2025 Kentucky Derby results, winner: Sovereignty pulls away from Journalism in the 151st Run for the Roses
7-1 Sovereignty wins as jockey Junior Alvarado gets first Derby win on sloppy track
As expected, the 151st Kentucky Derby was a muddy affair as two days of steady rain made for a sloppy track, but the mud didn't prevent tremendous action on the track.
The race went as expected with Citizen Bull and Neoequos darting out to the lead early and setting a quick pace. The favorites were happy to hang back and let the frontrunners push the pace and burn out, waiting to make their move as they came around the final turn.
As they turned for the front stretch it was the favorite, Journalism, and one of the top contenders, Sovereignty, who made the biggest push to the front and battled all the way to the finish line. Ultimately it was Sovereignty (7-1) who pulled ahead of Journalism (7/2) and Baeza (13-1) with a strong final kick to win the Kentucky Derby and take home the $3.1 million top prize.
Baeza closed strong as well, nearly catching up to Journalism at the line, but finished in third.
2025 Kentucky Derby results
Win: 18 Sovereignty (7-1)
Place: 8 Journalism (3-1)
Show: 21 Baeza (13-1)
2025 Kentucky Derby payouts
18 Sovereignty (Win/Place/Show): $17.96/$7.50/$5.58
8 Journalism (Place/Show): $4.94/$3.70
21 Baeza (Show): $8.38
18-8 $2 Exacta: $48.32
18-8-21 $0.50 Trifecta: $115.56
18-8-21-3 $1 Superfecta: $1,682.27
18-8-21-3-20 $1 Super High-Five: $38,405.96
10-18 $1 Daily Double: $26.96
Complete Kentucky Derby race results
- Sovereignty
- Journalism
- Baeza
- Final Gambit
- Owen Almighty
- Burnham Square
- Sandman
- East Avenue
- Chunk of Gold
- Tiztastic
- Coal Battle
- Luxor Cafe
- Neoequos
- Publisher
- Citizen Bull
- American Promise
- Render Judgment
- Flying Mohawk
- Admire Daytona
Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.
Sovereignty (7-1) wins the 2025 Kentucky Derby
As expected it was Citizen Bull and Neoequos who set the early pace at the front, but as they came around the final turn to the home stretch, the favorite Journalism and Sovereignty made their late charge to the front. In the end it was Sovereignty that had more speed to close and came across the finish line first ahead of Journalism and Baeza.
Win: Sovereignty (7-1)
Place: Journalism (3-1)
Show: Baeza (13-1)
The Post Parade has begun
We are five minutes from post time and the 19 horses in the field have made their way onto the track and are headed to the starting gate. Journalism is holding firm as the 7/2 favorite ahead of Sandman (5-1) and Luxor Cafe (8-1), as the Japanese horse has been steadily climbing the odds board.
After Spirit of St Louis won the Old Forrester Bourbon Turf Classic—the race before the Kentucky Derby—the countdown begins for the Run for the Roses. The track remains sloppy at Churchill Downs, and there's little chance of that changing prior to post time (6:57 p.m. ET). If the track is sloppy for the race, it will be just the 10th time in Derby history that the race has a sloppy track. However, the track has been sloppy twice in the last seven years.
Here are the updated odds at FanDuel Racing with 64 minutes to post:
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Citizen Bull
|12-1
|2
|Neoequos
|38-1
|3
|Final Gambit
|15-1
|5
|American Promise
|11-1
|6
|Admire Daytona
|40-1
|7
|Luxor Cafe
|8-1
|8
|Journalism
|4-1
|9
|Burnham Square
|18-1
|11
|Flying Mohawk
|27-1
|12
|East Avenue
|39-1
|13
|Publisher
|31-1
|14
|Tiztastic
|22-1
|15
|Render Judgment
|16-1
|16
|Coal Battle
|24-1
|17
|Sandman
|5-1
|18
|Sovereignty
|9-1
|19
|Chunk of Gold
|26-1
|20
|Owen Almighty
|38-1
|21
|Baeza
|17-1
Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic results (Race 11)
Win: 10 Spirit of St Louis (3-1)
Place: 9 Mercante (13-1)
Show: 3 Highway Robber (13-1)
Payouts
10 Spirit of St Louis (Win/Place/Show): $8.24/$4.60/$3.30
9 Mercante (Place/Show): $11.28/$7.76
3 Highway Robber (Show): $8.04
10-9 $2 Exacta: $115.34
10-9-3 $0.50 Trifecta: $486.65
10-9-3-2 $1 Superfecta: $8,032.14
10-9-3-2-7 $1 Super High-Five: $13,502.78
2-10 $1 Double: $20.96
Derby City Distaff results (Race 10)
Win: 2 Kopion (5/2)
Place: 12 Hope Road (8-1)
Show: 8 Ways and Means (5/2)
Payouts
2 Kopion (Win/Place/Show): $7.48/$4.80/$3.22
12 Hope Road (Place/Show): $8.24/$5.04
8 Ways and Means (Show): $3.00
2-12 $2 Exacta: $73.48
2-12-8 $0.50 Trifecta: $79.39
2-12-8-1 $1 Superfecta: $542.31
2-12-8-1-9 $1 Super High-Five: $3,118.95
7-2 $1 Double: $10.96
Post time for the Kentucky Derby (6:57 p.m. ET) is quickly approaching, and the odds for the Run for the Roses show a bit of a shift toward Arkansas Derby winner Sandman. While Journalism is still the 4-1 favorite, Sandman is now the 5-1 second choice. By contrast, Journalism was 3-1 on the morning line, and Sandman was 6-1. However, Sandman's co-owner is TikTok star Griffin Johnson, and his popularity and social media following may be driving down the price on the gray colt.
Here are the latest odds as of 3:23 p.m. ET:
|Horse
|Odds
|1
|Citizen Bull
|12-1
|2
|Neoequos
|38-1
|3
|Final Gambit
|15-1
|5
|American Promise
|11-1
|6
|Admire Daytona
|39-1
|7
|Luxor Cafe
|8-1
|8
|Journalism
|4-1
|9
|Burnham Square
|17-1
|11
|Flying Mohawk
|27-1
|12
|East Avenue
|39-1
|13
|Publisher
|30-1
|14
|Tiztastic
|21-1
|15
|Render Judgment
|15-1
|16
|Coal Battle
|23-1
|17
|Sandman
|5-1
|18
|Sovereignty
|10-1
|19
|Chunk of Gold
|26-1
|20
|Owen Almighty
|37-1
|21
|Baeza
|17-1
