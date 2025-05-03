2025 Kentucky Derby sightings: Celebrities, athletes take in Churchill Downs before race start time
The annual event is always a spectacle filled with celebrities making their way to Louisville, Kentucky
One of the biggest parties of the year is here. The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday afternoon from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky and the annual event is always filled with a who's who of celebrities in attendance.
This year is likely to be no different with many companies hosting their own events on the grounds. Each year, tens of thousands of fans pile into the stadium to watch the horses sprint that 1 1/4-mile track to be crowned champion. And it always brings out some of the wildest fashions choice of the year with spring officially in the air.
The only concern this year could be the weather. Rain is in the forecast for much of the day and afternoon in the area, which could put a damper on some of those wild hats and outfits.
But no matter the case, CBS Sports will be here to show you which celebs made the trip to the Bluegrass State as well as a swathe of those wild outfits all day long.
Follow this page for all the live updates and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.
Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 3
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
The foul weather hasn't tamped down the party at all as mint juleps have been flowing all day at Churchill Downs. Soon enough, a new Kentucky Derby champ will be crowned.
Everyone needs to keep a few extra bills in their hat at Churchill Downs. The only question is which horse he'll be putting that money on.
This hat is peacocking all over the other hats in attendance at Churchill Downs.
On a day known for hats of all shapes and sizes, country music star Riley Green opted for a more traditional cowboy hat at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.
Former NFL defensive lineman Isaac Rochelle and his wife, Allison, will be in the grandstands for the Run for the Roses. The couple has built up a massive following on social media, especially TikTok.
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman and 2018 Pro Bowler Jake Matthews is in Louisville for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Just a couple months ago, Matthews signed a $45 million extension with Atlanta.
Former Michigan Wolverine and New England Patriot Chase Winovich was seen making his way into Churchill Downs. Winovich racked up 18.5 career sacks with the Wolverines before the Patriots took him with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Roses always serve as inspiration for outfits at Churchill Downs, but this hat takes it up a notch. This hat stands out as one of the best of the day.
The Kentucky Derby is a weekend long part, and this fan is leading the charge as post time approaches.
I don't think this hat is officially licensed by LEGO, but it should be. It'll be a little bit messier for the actual horses on the track this evening.
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey and his girlfriend Lavender Briggs are among a handful of NBA stars who have graced the Churchill Downs red carpet.
It's tough to miss former MLB All-Star and World Series champ Jayson Werth, who is outfitted with lime green accents from head to toe. Werth is hoping his horse, Flying Mohawk, can be crowned the 2025 Kentucky Derby champion.
Country music legend Travis Tritt shares his idea of the perfect name for a Kentucky Derby horse.
Boston Rob, perhaps the greatest "Survivor" contestant of all-time, arrives with his wife and fellow "Survivor" star Amber. Check out the current season of "Survivor" every Wednesday night on CBS.
Former LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne walked the Churchill Downs red carpet this afternoon. Just yesterday, Dunne gave the "Riders Up" call for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks.