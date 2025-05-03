2025 Kentucky Derby sightings: Celebrities, athletes take in Churchill Downs before race start time

One of the biggest parties of the year is here. The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday afternoon from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky and the annual event is always filled with a who's who of celebrities in attendance.

This year is likely to be no different with many companies hosting their own events on the grounds. Each year, tens of thousands of fans pile into the stadium to watch the horses sprint that 1 1/4-mile track to be crowned champion. And it always brings out some of the wildest fashions choice of the year with spring officially in the air.

The only concern this year could be the weather. Rain is in the forecast for much of the day and afternoon in the area, which could put a damper on some of those wild hats and outfits.

But no matter the case, CBS Sports will be here to show you which celebs made the trip to the Bluegrass State as well as a swathe of those wild outfits all day long.

Follow this page for all the live updates and much more from horse racing's best day of the year.

Where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 3

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs -- Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)