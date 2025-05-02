"The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" has also been among the tightest two minutes in recent years. The Kentucky Derby has been decided by less than one full length in three of the past four races, including an epic photo finish in 2024. The 2025 Kentucky Derby is shaping up to be another thrilling race as post time approaches at 6:57 p.m. ET from Churchill Downs on Saturday. Three 2025 Kentucky Derby horses, Journalism (3-1), Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1), stand out as the favorites in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds.

With no horse going off at higher than 30-1, however, oddsmakers see a relatively balanced 2025 Kentucky Derby field that could produce another close call at the wire. Who wins this year's Run for the Roses and which longshots should you consider to spice up your exactas, trifectas and superfectas? SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Kentucky Derby 2025 from all angles.

Here are three Kentucky Derby longshots to target, according to Demling:

Burnham Square (12-1)

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. is one of the top riders at Churchill Downs and he used his intimate knowledge of the grounds to help pilot Mystik Dan to a masterful win in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan came from the No. 3 post to win as an 18-1 longshot in a three-way photo finish over Sierra Leone and Forever Young. Hernandez navigated heavy traffic and squeezed by on the rail before holding off the late chargers for a historic win.

Now, Hernandez teams up with Australian trainer Ian Wilkes, who won the 2012 Breeders' Cup Classic with Fort Larned and was an assistant trainer when Carl Nafzger won with Street Sense in 2007. Burnham Square was bred to handle this distance and he's one of the most proven closers in the field with come-from-behind wins in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Blue Grass Stakes.

Luxor Cafe (15-1)

Luxor Cafe, the son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has taken a unique path to make it in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field. He was born and bred in Kentucky before being sold to Koichi Nishikawa, who then took him to Japan Luxor Cafe has won four of his six career races, including the Fukuryu Stakes in March before shipping back to America to prepare for the Derby.

Luxor Cafe's stock is rising because he previously beat Admire Daytona head-to-head in Japan and Admire Daytona then went on to win the UAE Derby. Despite only coming to America in late April, Demling says Luxor Cafe "still looks good and could be a surprise."

Publisher (20-1)

Publisher has emerged as a legitimate contender following his strong second-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. He is a late developing 3-year-old who was sired by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, and his pedigree suggests strong potential for a race of this distance. Trainer Steve Asmussen is the winningest trainer in North American horse racing and has previously won the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

This is an opportunity for Asmussen to record his first Kentucky Derby victory, as Publisher finished fourth in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes before his career-best performance in Arkansas. He has made steady improvement as his races have increased in distance, indicating that he should be able to handle the Derby's distance. Publisher is a longshot who should be in the mix down the stretch on Saturday night.

