Journalism enters the 2025 Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak, including a trio of graded stakes victories. He is coming off an impressive showing in the 2025 Santa Anita Derby (G1), and he is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds. His firm status atop the horse racing odds board has created a bevy of longshots, with 14 horses at 20-1 or longer in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby field. The only other horses with single-digit odds are Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1).







Most of the speed horses in the field drew inside post positions, including Rodriguez (12-1). Jockey Mike Smith has already won the Derby in gate-to-wire fashion (Justify) in 2018, and he will try to do it again with Rodriguez on Saturday night (6:57 p.m. ET) at Churchill Downs. Who wins this year's Run for the Roses and which longshots should you consider to spice up your exactas, trifectas and superfectas? SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Kentucky Derby 2025 from all angles.

Here are three Kentucky Derby longshots to target, according to Demling:

Burnham Square (12-1)

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. is one of the top riders at Churchill Downs and he used his intimate knowledge of the grounds to help pilot Mystik Dan to a masterful win in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Mystik Dan came from the No. 3 post to win as an 18-1 longshot in a three-way photo finish over Sierra Leone and Forever Young. Hernandez navigated heavy traffic and squeezed by on the rail before holding off the late chargers for a historic win.

Now, Hernandez teams up with Australian trainer Ian Wilkes, who won the 2012 Breeders' Cup Classic with Fort Larned and was an assistant trainer when Carl Nafzger won with Street Sense in 2007. Burnham Square was bred to handle this distance and he's one of the most proven closers in the field with come-from-behind wins in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Blue Grass Stakes.

Luxor Cafe (15-1)

Luxor Cafe is one of two sons of American Pharoah in the 2025 Kentucky Derby field along with Publisher, the Arkansas Derby runner-up and the only horse that qualified without breaking his maiden. While Publisher was racing stateside, Luxor Cafe shipped to Japan just after he was foaled and he qualified with wins in two of the four races on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

He bested eventual UAE Derby winner and fellow Derby qualifier Admire Daytona (30-1) twice in Japan and put in his most impressive performance to date in his last race, winning by five lengths at the Fukuryu Stakes. He shipped a bit late to Churchill Downs, but he's looked fantastic on the paddock and looks like another chance for Japan to pick up its first-ever Derby win after Forever Young finished third by two nose lengths in last year's three-way photo finish.

Grande (20-1)

What Grande lacks in experience, he certainly makes up for in upside and training. Todd Pletcher, who has produced two Kentucky Derby winners, is training Grande, a horse with only three career starts and accumulated just 30 points in the Derby prep process. Grande's only graded-stakes event was the Wood Memorial on April 5. Rodriguez, a top Derby contender, won that race. Grande, however, charged late, showing the type of speed that makes him one of the intriguing 2025 Kentucky Derby sleepers.

Demling notes that Grande was out wide at the Wood Memorial, and a tighter run could aid his chances at Churchill Downs. "The son of Curlin will run well and should like the distance," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

