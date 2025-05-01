Imagine if the Super Bowl and Coachella had a baby and dressed it in pastels. The result? The Kentucky Derby, a sporting event unlike any other. It's also a betting event unlike any other, and a few of the top racebooks are offering Kentucky Derby promos for new users.

Every year, more than 150,000 people descend upon Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., paying thousands of dollars in airfare, accommodations, transportation and tickets just to watch horses run around a track for two minutes. If that seems outrageous, consider this: They'll do it again next year and the year after that and ...

This year, for the 151st Kentucky Derby, storylines abound. The favorite is a powerful colt from California named Journalism. Named by co-owner Aron Wellman, who once was the sports editor of his high school newspaper in Beverly Hills, Calif., the horse is looking to become the first favorite to win the Derby since Justify did so in 2018. Journalism owns the two highest Beyer Speed Figures entering Saturday's race and is 3-1 on the morning line.

The Derby also will feature the return of trainer Bob Baffert. The Hall of Fame trainer has won the race six times, which is tied for the most all-time. But in 2021, after his Medina Spirit failed a postrace exam after crossing the finish line first, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs for three years. With the suspension served, Baffert is back with two frontrunning speedballs: Wood Memorial winner Rodriguez (12-1) and reigning juvenile champion Citizen Bull (20-1).

Horses from Japan also are back in an attempt to capture the Run for the Roses. Though the Japanese have had enormous success on the international stage the last four years, they have never won the Kentucky Derby. Since 1995, eight horses from Japan have competed in the race, but the best finish is third (by Forever Young last year). This year Luxor Cafe (15-1) and Admire Daytona (30-1) will try to bring the roses to the Far East.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas is back in the Derby at age 89 and is looking to win the race for a fifth time, this time with a strapping colt, American Promise (30-1). Relative to Lukas, trainer Lonnie Briley is a puppy at 72 years old. He had never started a horse in a graded stakes race until he did so with Coal Battle, who has made his way into the Derby starting gate as a 30-1 longshot.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Derby, from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race and the Road to the Kentucky Derby, to where to find official betting strategy, including win picks and exotic plays, from a host of SportsLine experts.

What to know about the 151st Run for the Roses

What 151st Kentucky Derby

151st Kentucky Derby Where Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Who 20 3-year-old horses

20 3-year-old horses Purse $5 million

$5 million Distance 1¼ miles

1¼ miles Post time 6:57 p.m. ET

6:57 p.m. ET Network NBC

NBC Weather forecast A couple of showers with a high of 64 degrees



Kentucky Derby live odds

As of 10:25 a.m. ET Thursday. Click here for updated odds throughout the day.

1 Citizen Bull (17-1)

2 Neoequos (55-1)

3 Final Gambit (18-1)

4 Rodriguez (9-1)

5 American Promise (13-1)

6 Admire Daytona (39-1)

7 Luxor Cafe (14-1)

8 Journalism (4-1)

9 Burnham Square (20-1)

10 Grande (18-1)

11 Flying Mohawk (35-1)

12 East Avenue (34-1)

13 Publisher (30-1)

14 Tiztastic (19-1)

15 Render Judgment (12-1)

16 Coal Battle (29-1)

17 Sandman (5-1)

18 Sovereignty (11-1)

19 Chunk of Gold (34-1)

20 Owen Almighty (43-1)

Also eligible: 21 Baeza (51-1)

SportsLine expert picks

SportsLine has three great horse racing experts who have locked in their Derby picks. Here's a preview of each:

Michelle Yu, an on-air host and reporter with a background training horses who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes and Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby this year. In the Derby, Yu is fading Sandman even though he is 6-1 on the morning line and won the Arkansas Derby. She also has her eye on a double-digit longshot who has been getting over the Churchill Downs surface "perfectly" this week. Check out Yu's full Kentucky Derby wagering strategy at SportsLine.

Gene Menez, a former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated who gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot before he won last year's Kentucky Derby, crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 windfall. In February he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes for a $422.50 payday. And in the last round of Derby preps, he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score and the winner and trifecta in the Blue Grass Stakes for a $761.96 jackpot. Menez is high on Burnham Square at the Derby and keys in on a double-digit underdog who is "the best value in the race." Get Menez's full Kentucky Derby wagering strategy at SportsLine.

Jody Demling, who has hit the Oaks-Derby double 11 times in the last 16 years, is especially high on a double-digit longshot who is "generating buzz on the backside." Find Demling's full Kentucky Derby wagering strategy at SportsLine.





Road to the Kentucky Derby

The road to Louisville began in September and covered 48 races over three continents. Here are the most significant races of the Kentucky Derby trail:

Oct. 27, Street Sense Stakes In what proved to be the most important 2-year-old race of last year, Sovereignty rallied past both Tiztastic (second) and Sandman (third).

Nov. 1, Breeders' Cup Juvenile Favored East Avenue (ninth) stumbled badly at the start, allowing Citizen Bull to wire the field.

Jan. 25, Southwest Stakes After spotting the field several lengths at the start, Sandman rallied for second; Tiztastic (third), American Promise (sixth) and Publisher (seventh) also ran.

Feb. 1, Holy Bull Stakes Burnham Square rallied to win at Gulfstream Park, stamping himself as a Derby contender.

Feb. 1, Robert B. Lewis Stakes Gifted an easy lead, Citizen Bull wired the five-horse field, beating stablemate Rodriguez (second).

Feb. 15, Risen Star Stakes Chunk of Gold (second), American Promise (fifth), Render Judgment (eighth) and East Avenue (10th) had no impact in a race dominated by a gate-to-wire winner.

Feb 23, Rebel Stakes Coal Battle blitzed the field around the far turn to win; Sandman (third), Publisher (fourth) and Tiztastic (fifth) followed.

March 1, Fountain of Youth Despite coming off a layoff, Sovereignty just got up to win; Neoequos (third) and Burnham Square (fourth) trailed.

March 1 San Felipe Stakes Journalism powered past a Bob Baffert duo, including Rodriguez (third), to stamp himself as the Derby favorite.

March 15, Virginia Derby American Promise set a track record, beating Render Judgment (second) by almost eight lengths.

March 22, Jeff Ruby Steaks Final Gambit and Flying Mohawk capitalized on a pace meltdown to run 1-2.

March 22, Louisiana Derby Tiztastic rallied from last to win, beating Chunk of Gold (second) by more than two lengths.

March 29 Fukuryu Stakes Luxor Cafe unleashed a devastating turn of foot to win by five easy lengths.

March 29, Florida Derby Sovereignty (second) ran well but couldn't catch Tappan Street; Neoequos (third) was no match for the top two.

March 29, Arkansas Derby Sandman and Publisher took advantage of a historical pace meltdown to run 1-2; Coal Battle (third) could not keep up.

April 5 UAE Derby Admire Daytona set the pace and fended off a host of challengers to win.

April 5, Wood Memorial Allowed to return to his frontrunning ways, Rodriguez wired the field; Grande (second) ran wide around both turns in a sneaky good effort.

April 5, Santa Anita Derby Journalism overcame some traffic trouble to run down Baeza (second); Citizen Bull (fourth) faded.

April 8, Blue Grass Stakes Burnham Square was resolute in catching East Avenue (second) by a nose; Render Judgment (fifth) and Owen Almighty (sixth) ran up the track.

Kentucky Derby horses (morning-line odds)

1 Citizen Bull (20-1)

Trainer Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey Martin Garcia

Martin Garcia Last race Fourth in the Santa Anita Derby by 9¾ lengths

Fourth in the Santa Anita Derby by 9¾ lengths Career record: 6 starts: 4 wins, 1 third

6 starts: 4 wins, 1 third Career earnings: $1,451,000

$1,451,000 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 98 (2025 Robert B. Lewis Stakes)

98 (2025 Robert B. Lewis Stakes) Sire Into Mischief

The reigning juvenile champion was at one point the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. But then he faded badly to fourth in the Santa Anita Derby. He will need to bounce back quickly if he has any chance of earning the seventh Kentucky Derby victory for trainer Bob Baffert, who's back in the race after a three-year suspension. ... See full profile.

2 Neoequos (30-1)

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Saffie Joseph Jr. Jockey Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race Third in the Florida Derby by 4 lengths

Third in the Florida Derby by 4 lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 2 thirds

7 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 2 thirds Career earnings $291,050

$291,050 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 91 (twice)

91 (twice) Sire Neolithic

A $22,000 purchase two years ago, Neoequos can return 140 times that amount if he were to cross the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby. But this South Florida speedball faces a tough task with several other speed horses also in the race. ... See full profile.

3 Final Gambit (30-1)

Trainer Brad Cox

Brad Cox Jockey Luan Machado

Luan Machado Last race First in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths

First in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths Career record 4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $520,639

$520,639 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks)

90 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks) Sire Not This Time

Fourteen years after Animal Kingdom won the Kentucky Derby without having previously raced on the dirt, Final Gambit will try to duplicate the feat. In the morning workouts in the days leading up to the race, the Jeff Ruby Steaks winner has seemingly taken well to the new surface. ... See full profile.

4 Rodriguez (12-1)

Trainer Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey Mike Smith

Mike Smith Last race First in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths

First in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths Career record: 5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third

5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings: $522,800

$522,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 101 (2025 Wood Memorial)

101 (2025 Wood Memorial) Sire Authentic

This California speedball is coming off a gate-to-wire victory in the Wood Memorial and could be the horse in front when the Kentucky Derby field crosses under the wire the first time. But with several other speed horses in the race, staying in front may be even more difficult than getting there. ... See full profile.

5 American Promise (30-1)

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas Jockey Nik Juarez

Nik Juarez Last race First in the Virginia Derby by 7¾ lengths

First in the Virginia Derby by 7¾ lengths Career record: 9 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

9 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings: $444,874

$444,874 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 95 (twice)

95 (twice) Sire Justify

At 89 years old, trainer D. Wayne Lukas is still training million-dollar racehorses long after people his age have retired. On Saturday he will attempt to win Kentucky Derby No. 5 with a quickly improving and strapping son of 2018 Triple Crown hero Justify. ... See full profile.

6 Admire Daytona (30-1)

Trainer Yukihiro Kato

Yukihiro Kato Jockey Christophe Lemaire

Christophe Lemaire Last race First in the UAE Derby by a nose

First in the UAE Derby by a nose Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $672,047

$672,047 Best career Beyer Speed Figure N/A

N/A Sire Drefong

History will not be on Admire Daytona's side when the starting gate opens in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Of the 20 horses to have run in the UAE Derby prior to the Kentucky Derby, only one has finished even in the top four. In addition, eight horses based in Japan have competed in the Kentucky Derby since 1995, and none has won. ... See full profile.

7 Luxor Cafe (15-1)

Trainer Noriyuki Hori

Noriyuki Hori Jockey Joao Moreira

Joao Moreira Last race First in the Fukuryu Stakes by 5 lengths

First in the Fukuryu Stakes by 5 lengths Career record 6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second

6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second Career earnings $379,057

$379,057 Best career Beyer Speed Figure N/A

N/A Sire American Pharoah

Which horse owns the most awesome turn of foot and acceleration of any of the Kentucky Derby hopefuls? The answer arguably is Luxor Cafe, a Kentucky-bred, Japan-based son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah who unleashed that sudden acceleration in winning the Fukuryu Stakes by 5 lengths. ... See full profile.

8 Journalism (3-1)

Trainer Michael McCarthy

Michael McCarthy Jockey Umberto Rispoli

Umberto Rispoli Last race First in the Santa Anita Derby by ¾ length

First in the Santa Anita Derby by ¾ length Career record 5 starts: 4 wins, 1 third

5 starts: 4 wins, 1 third Career earnings $638,880

$638,880 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes)

108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes) Sire Curlin

He is the fastest horse in the race. He has the right midpack running style in a field loaded with speed horses and deep closers. He has a capable trainer in Michael McCarthy. And he is bred to only get better with the added distance. His name is Journalism, and he is the Kentucky Derby favorite and horse to beat. ... See full profile.

9 Burnham Square (12-1)

Trainer Ian Wilkes

Ian Wilkes Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr.

Brian Hernandez Jr. Last race First in the Blue Grass Stakes by a nose

First in the Blue Grass Stakes by a nose Career record 6 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 1 third

6 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $977,755

$977,755 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 96 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes)

96 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Liam's Map

Ian Wilkes twice helped trainer Carl Nafzger win the Kentucky Derby, first as an exercise rider in 1990 with Unbridled and then as an assistant trainer in 2007 with Street Sense. On Saturday Wilkes can win a Kentucky Derby with himself as trainer when he sends out late-running Blue Grass Stakes winner Burnham Square. ... See full profile.

10 Grande (20-1)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race Second in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths

Second in the Wood Memorial by 3½ lengths Career record 3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $228,200

$228,200 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 97 (2025 Wood Memorial)

97 (2025 Wood Memorial) Sire Curlin

Two years after he had to scratch Kentucky Derby favorite Forte just hours before the race and one year after his Fierceness crashed to 15th as the Derby favorite, owner Mike Repole will try to win the Run for the Roses again, this time with a longshot: the talented but lightly raced Grande. ... See full profile.

11 Flying Mohawk (30-1)

Trainer Whit Beckman

Whit Beckman Jockey Joe Ramos

Joe Ramos Last race Second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths

Second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks by 3½ lengths Career record 6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $295,800

$295,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 84 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks)

84 (2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks) Sire Karakontie

Partially owned by former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth, Flying Mohawk will try to follow in the footsteps of Werth's runner from last year, Dornoch, who won the Belmont and Haskell Stakes. But unlike Dornoch, Flying Mohawk will be making his first start on dirt in the Kentucky Derby. ... See full profile.

12 East Avenue (20-1)

Trainer Brendan Walsh

Brendan Walsh Jockey Manny Franco

Manny Franco Last race Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by a nose

Second in the Blue Grass Stakes by a nose Career record 5 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

5 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $654,395

$654,395 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 96 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes)

96 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Medaglia d'Oro

Brilliantly fast as a juvenile, East Avenue did not get back to his 2-year-old form until his last start, when he nearly held on to win the Blue Grass Stakes. This frontrunner does his best running when setting the pace—he has never passed a horse in a race—but he'll have competition to get to the lead early in the Kentucky Derby. ... See full profile.

13 Publisher (20-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race Second in the Arkansas Derby by 2½ lengths

Second in the Arkansas Derby by 2½ lengths Career record 7 starts: 2 seconds, 3 thirds

7 starts: 2 seconds, 3 thirds Career earnings $407,756

$407,756 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2025 Arkansas Derby)

95 (2025 Arkansas Derby) Sire American Pharoah

No maiden has won the Kentucky Derby since Brokers Tip in 1933. But on Saturday, Publisher, who's 0-for-7 in his career, will try to get to the winner's circle for the first time. His chances would improve if he's able to get a fast pace up front and a clean trip. ... See full profile.

14 Tiztastic (20-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Joel Rosario

Joel Rosario Last race First in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths

First in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths Career record 8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds

8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings $1,549,800

$1,549,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2025 Louisiana Derby)

95 (2025 Louisiana Derby) Sire Tiz the Law

Steve Asmussen is the winningest trainer in the history of the sport in North America, with more than 10,800 career victories. But the Hall of Famer has never won the Kentucky Derby. This year Asmussen has two chances to end his Derby drought, including the late-running winner of the Louisiana Derby, Tiztastic. ... See full profile.

15 Render Judgment (30-1)

Trainer Kenny McPeek

Kenny McPeek Jockey Julien Leparoux

Julien Leparoux Last race Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4 lengths

Fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4 lengths Career record 7 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 1 third

7 starts: 1 win, 2 seconds, 1 third Career earnings $250,672

$250,672 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 90 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes)

90 (2025 Blue Grass Stakes) Sire Blame

Once co-owned by country music star Toby Keith before the musician died last year, Render Judgment earned enough points to compete in the Kentucky Derby. He will run in the race as a tribute to Keith, but he will do so as one of the longest shots in the field. ... See full profile.

16 Coal Battle (30-1)

Trainer Lonnie Briley

Lonnie Briley Jockey Juan Vargas

Juan Vargas Last race Third in the Arkansas Derby by 7 lengths

Third in the Arkansas Derby by 7 lengths Career record 8 starts: 5 wins, 1 third

8 starts: 5 wins, 1 third Career earnings $1,188,875

$1,188,875 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 91 (2025 Rebel Stakes)

91 (2025 Rebel Stakes) Sire Coal Front

Take a colt with an ordinary pedigree and pair him with an affable 72-year-old trainer who has been training since 1991 with little to no success, and you get one of the best stories of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. ... See full profile.

17 Sandman (6-1)

Trainer Mark Casse

Mark Casse Jockey Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race First in the Arkansas Derby by 2½ lengths

First in the Arkansas Derby by 2½ lengths Career record 8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds

8 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings $1,254,595

$1,254,595 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2025 Arkansas Derby)

99 (2025 Arkansas Derby) Sire Tapit

With his gray, almost white, coat and catchy name, this $1.2 million colt already has built up a big fan following. But the fandom around Sandman could enter another level if he were to rally for a Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday. ... See full profile.

18 Sovereignty (5-1)

Trainer Bill Mott

Bill Mott Jockey Junior Alvarado

Junior Alvarado Last race Second in the Florida Derby by 1¼ lengths

Second in the Florida Derby by 1¼ lengths Career record 5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds

5 starts: 2 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $572,800

$572,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes)

95 (2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes) Sire Into Mischief

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott didn't get the full experience of winning the Kentucky Derby in 2019. His horse that year, Country House, crossed the finish line second and only was elevated to first after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. On Saturday Mott will attempt to finally experience the thrill of seeing his runner cross the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby when he saddles the late-running Sovereignty. ... See full profile.

19 Chunk of Gold (30-1)

Trainer Ethan West

Ethan West Jockey Jareth Loveberry

Jareth Loveberry Last race Second in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths

Second in the Louisiana Derby by 2¼ lengths Career record 4 starts: 1 win, 3 seconds

4 starts: 1 win, 3 seconds Career earnings $348,818

$348,818 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 92 (twice)

92 (twice) Sire Preservationist

Bought at auction for the bargain-basement sum of $2,500, the appropriately named Chunk of Gold has been just that for his connections, having returned almost $350,000 in his short career. On Saturday he will try to bring back a priceless prize, a Kentucky Derby win. ... See full profile.

20 Owen Almighty (30-1)

Trainer Brian Lynch

Brian Lynch Jockey Javier Castellano

Javier Castellano Last race Sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4¼ lengths

Sixth in the Blue Grass Stakes by 4¼ lengths Career record 7 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds

7 starts: 3 wins, 2 seconds Career earnings $499,935

$499,935 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 93 (2025 Tampa Bay Derby)

93 (2025 Tampa Bay Derby) Sire Speightstown

Despite trainer Brian Lynch repeatedly saying that Owen Almighty isn't suited to run the Kentucky Derby distance of 1¼ miles and even pulling the horse out of consideration for the race, the owners of Owen Almighty have decided to run him in the first leg of the Triple Crown. All signs point to this as a classic case of Derby Fever. ... See full profile.