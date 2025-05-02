All eyes will be on Good Cheers when over a dozen three-year-olds take center stage at the 2025 Kentucky Oaks on Friday. The Brad Cox-trained filly is undefeated in her six-race career, so it's no surprise she is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Oaks odds. Post time at Churchill Downs is 5:51 p.m. ET. La Cara (6-1), Quietside (8-1), Simply Joking (10-1) and Ballerina d'Oro (10-1) round out the top five favorites in the 13-horse Kentucky Oaks field. With talented but relatively inexperienced 3-year-olds making for a mind-bending handicapping exercise, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Kentucky Oaks picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the last two years, Yu nailed the winners of the Pegasus World Cup, Santa Anita Derby, Apple Blossom Handicap, Met Mile, Breeders' Cup Classic, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Saudi Cup, and San Felipe Stakes, among others. She also nailed the race-day result of the Derby in 2021 and 2023. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Top 2025 Kentucky Oaks predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on La Cara, even though she's an underdog at 6-1. She brings pedigree to the 2025 Kentucky Oaks field as the daughter of 2007 Derby winner Street Sense. This Mark Casse trainee also has four career victories on her resume, and came in first in the Pocahontas Stakes (Gr. 3) at Churchill Downs back in September.

La Cara has won two of her last three races, most recently finishing first at the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (Gr. 1) in April. The expert notes she has been "working lights out for this race," suggesting she will be more than ready to compete in her return to Churchill Downs on Friday. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Kentucky Oaks bets here.

2025 Kentucky Oaks odds, post positions