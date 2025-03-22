A trip to the Run for the Roses will be on the line at the 2025 Louisiana Derby, which gets underway at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday. This Kentucky Derby prep race will award qualifying points on a 100-50-25-15-10 scale, so the winner, and potentially the runner-up, will punch his ticket to compete on the first Saturday in May. Post time for the $1 million Louisiana Derby 2025 is 6:42 p.m. ET.

Sam F. Davis Stakes winner John Hancock is the 7-2 betting favorite in the 2025 Louisiana Derby odds. Wayne Catalano trainee Built is 9-2, while Sunland Derby runner-up Caldera is 5-1 among the 2025 Louisiana Derby horses. With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Louisiana Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup and Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes this year.

Top 2025 Louisiana Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is high on Caldera, even though he is an underdog at 5-1. The expert wasn't as impressed with this D. Wayne Lukas' trainee's maiden win since he got off to a hot start and appeared to phone in the rest of the race. Her opinion changed in the Sunland Derby, where he battled from being five back to being the runner-up by a nose.

In that race, Caldera picked up speed around the second turn to catch up to race leader Getaway Car. Caldera threatened to take over down the wire before the Bob Baffert product secured the victory. Yu liked the effort and says Caldera is a "must play" in the Louisiana Derby 2025. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Louisiana Derby bets here.

How to make 2025 Louisiana Derby picks

2025 Louisiana Derby odds, contenders