One of the most coveted Kentucky Derby prep races gets underway on Saturday when 10 contenders take to the field for the 2025 Louisiana Derby. Renowned trainer Brian Cox has won the Louisiana Derby two of the last four years, including last year when Catching Freedom punched his ticket to the Kentucky Derby. He returns to the Fairgrounds in New Orleans with John Hancock and Instant Replay, who could be top contenders among the 2025 Louisiana Derby horses.



Post time for Saturday's race is 6:42 p.m. ET. John Hancock is the 7-2 favorite in the 2025 Louisiana Derby odds, followed by Built at 9-2. Caldera is listed at 5-1 in the 2025 Louisiana Derby field, while Instant Replay rounds out the top four at 6-1. With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Louisiana Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup and Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes this year.

One surprise: Yu is high on Caldera, even though he is an underdog at 5-1. The expert likes what she saw from this D. Wayne Lukas trainee when he was the runner-up at the Sunland Derby on Feb. 16. In that race, Caldera was fifth in the pack coming around the first turn, but pulled up from the outside and challenged front-runner Getaway Car down the stretch before finishing second by a nose.

"In his maiden win, he went to the lead and walked the dog so I was dubious about him," Yu told SportsLine. "But in the Sunland, he was able to reverse tactics effectively and nearly reeled in a Bob Baffert-trained frontrunner. Must play." You can see all of Yu's 2025 Louisiana Derby bets here.

