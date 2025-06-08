It's Super Regional Saturday across college baseball with four teams hoping to punch their tickets to the College World Series after Game 1 wins in various series on Friday. Four other series begin play on Saturday, including the mammoth all-SEC showdown pitting Arkansas and defending national champion Tennessee.

There's already at least two winner-take-all Game 3s set for Sunday following Miami's win at Louisville and Arizona's victory against North Carolina. The Hurricanes' bats came alive after being stifled in the opener with a couple big-time home runs to escape.

Let's take a look at each super regional with the latest scores and schedule below.

Louisville Regional

Game 1 (Friday): Louisville 8, Miami 1

Game 2 (Saturday): Miami 9, Louisville 6

Game 3 (Sunday): Miami vs. Louisville

The Hurricanes forced a decisive Game 3 on Sunday thanks to an early three-run homer from Jake Ogden and Renzo Gonzalez's go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the seventh. They got some insurance in the eighth with another three-run homer from Daniel Culvet that proved to be needed after pushing their lead to four. The Cardinals brought the tying run to the plate twice in the top of the ninth, but couldn't muster another run after pushing one across. The two teams will meet Sunday with the winner heading to Omaha.

Chapel Hill Regional

Game 1 (Friday): North Carolina 18, Arizona 2

Game 2 (Saturday): Arizona 10, North Carolina 8

Game 3 (Sunday): Arizona at North Carolina

After battering the Wildcats with a bevy of hits in the opener, the Tar Heels were a couple innings away from a series-clinching Game 2 at Boshamer Stadium before Arizona delivered. Tommy Splaine's RBI single on Saturday in the bottom of the fifth gave Arizona its second lead of the contest before the Tar Heels erupted for four in the seventh to regain the lead. The Wildcats responded with four runs of their own to take back the lead and they held on for the win late. The two meet one more time on Sunday for a spot in the College World Series.

Durham Regional

Game 1 (Saturday): Duke 7, Murray State 4

Game 2 (Sunday): Duke at Murray State

Game 3* (Monday): Murray State at Duke

The Blue Devils handled Murray State in the opener thanks to a solid pitching performance from Owen Proksch, who scattered six hits over 5 2/3 innings while surrendering one earned run. Kyle Johnson drove in four runs for the Blue Devils early, including a two-run homer. Duke is a win away from getting to the CWS for the first time since 1961. This is the Blue Devils' fifth appearance in the super regionals since 2018.

Baton Rouge Regional

Game 1 (Saturday): LSU 16, West Virginia 9

Game 2 (Sunday): LSU vs. West Virginia

Game 3* (Monday): West Virginia vs. LSU

LSU coach Jay Johnson knows the pressure will be on the home team Tigers this weekend as one of the SEC's four remaining national seeds.

"You can't go to the plate thinking, 'If I can get this hit, we're going to Omaha.' Or if I make this pitch we go to Omaha, you need to focus on execution," Johnson said this week, via Geaux247. "That's why foundationally, from day one in June of 2021 when I showed up here, that's what I talked about is being prepared for these moments by having the mental discipline to focus on the right thing.

"If you do that over a long period of time, both in recruiting, developing, executing on the field, then you create these good opportunities. And then you create the ability to execute in those opportunities. It's super boring, but that's exactly what I'm trying to do is get them to stay focused on how we do it instead of actually doing it."

Auburn Regional

Game 1 (Friday): Coastal Carolina 7, Auburn 6

Game 2 (Saturday): Coastal Carolina 4, Auburn 1

Caden Bodine's solo homer in the top of the 10th helped the Chanticleers take Game 1 of the series against the SEC favorite. Coastal built a 6-2 lead after four innings before Auburn knotted the score in the bottom of the seventh via Eric Snow's round-tripper to left field.

Coastal advanced to the MCWS for the first time since 2016 after taking care of business on Saturday. Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Walker Mitchell jumpstarted Coastal's comeback with an RBI single to left center. Coastal tacked on two more runs that inning before Mitchell provided an insurance run with another RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Fayetteville Regional

Game 1 (Saturday): Arkansas 4, Tennessee 3

Game 2 (Sunday): Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Game 3* (Monday): Tennessee vs. Arkansas

Game 1 started as a pitcher's duel but ended with multiple home runs. The fireworks started in the top of the fifth inning when Dean Curley's blast gave Tennessee a 2-1 lead. His efforts were matched moments later by Ryder Helfrick, who gave the lead back to Arkansas after his homer to left drove in two runs.

In the sixth, Charles Davalan's RBI single extended Arkansas' lead to 4-2. That proved to be the winning run after Tennessee's Andrew Fisher hit a solo shot with one out in the top of the ninth inning. The Volunteers were unable to get the game-tying run, however, as Arkansas was able to get the final two outs to secure the 4-3 win. Arkansas received a superb performance from pitcher Zach Root, who fanned six batters, allowed one hit and gave up just one earned run.

Los Angeles Regional

Game 1 (Saturday): UTSA vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

Game 2 (Sunday): UCLA vs. UTSA

Game 3 (Monday): UTSA vs. UCLA

Corvallis Regional

Game 1 (Friday): Oregon State 5, Florida State 4

Game 2 (Saturday): Oregon State vs. Florida State, 9 p.m.

Game 3* (Sunday): Florida State vs. Oregon State

The Beavers rallied from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and a walk-off hit in extras to shock the Seminoles in Game 1. AJ Singer's one-out single in the 10th off John Abraham proved the final tally and sent most of the crowd of 4,378 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field into jubilation.