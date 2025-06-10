A weekend full of super regional action extended into Monday, but the final eight is set for the College World Series in Omaha. The Murray State Racers were the final team to punch their ticket thanks to a thrilling finish over Duke in the Durham Super Regional. The Cinderella team scored a whopping 19 runs during Sunday's Game 2, but things were a bit more tense during Monday's Game 3 action.

The CWS features a variety of representatives; seven different conferences will be represented in the final leg of college baseball's season, including the Sun Belt and Missouri Valley. Here is a more detailed look at each of the eight super regionals, complete with scores, schedules, viewing information and series recaps:

Louisville

Game 1 (Friday): Louisville 8, Miami 1

Game 2 (Saturday): Miami 9, Louisville 6

Game 3 (Sunday): Louisville 3, Miami 2

Miami took the early lead in Game 3 with a two-run shot in the third inning, but it was all Louisville from that point forward. A two-run fourth was a quick answer for the Cardinals, and Eddie King Jr. drove in the winning run with an RBI double in the seventh. King remained blistering hot at the dish with another three-hit performance, giving him multiple knocks in six of his last seven games and helping Louisville return to Omaha for the sixth time under coach Dan McDonnell.

Chapel Hill

Game 1 (Friday): North Carolina 18, Arizona 2

Game 2 (Saturday): Arizona 10, North Carolina 8

Game 3 (Sunday): Arizona 4, North Carolina 3

Arizona won consecutive games in the face of elimination to stun the North Carolina faithful at The Bosh and reach the CWS for the first time in the Chip Hale era. The Wildcats got after freshman standout Ryan Lynch early with a run in the second frame, the Tar Heels responded an inning later with a three-spot and after Lynch settled in. Arizona got the last laugh with three of their own in the eighth. An error brought in the first of those runs, and touted MLB Draft prospect Mason White plated the tying and winning runs with a single.

Durham

Game 1 (Saturday): Duke 7, Murray State 4

Game 2 (Sunday): Murray State 19, Duke 9

Game 3 (Monday): Murray State 5, Duke 4

Murray State is Omaha-bound for the first time in program history. Game 3 of the Durham Super Regional was not without drama. The Racers initially thought they had eliminated the Blue Devils on an interference double play, but the call was overturned. No matter, the Racers are the fourth Regional 4-seed to advance to the Men's College World Series since 1999 (64-team tournament era), joining Fresno State (2008), Stony Brook (2012) and Oral Roberts (2023). Fresno State is the only one of those Regional 4-seeds to win the national championship.

Baton Rouge

Game 1 (Saturday): LSU 16, West Virginia 9

Game 2 (Sunday): LSU 12, West Virginia 5

LSU made quick work of West Virginia and punched its ticket to the College World Series with a 12-5 win in Game 2 on Sunday night. After putting up 16 runs on Saturday, the Tigers picked up right where they left off by jumping out to 6-0 lead after just two innings. The Mountaineers fought back and closed the gap to 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth, but LSU responded with a six-run seventh to completely seize control. Steven Milam and Jake Brown knocked in four runs apiece for the Tigers, including Brown's two run homer to cap off the seventh.

Auburn

Game 1 (Friday): Coastal Carolina 7, Auburn 6

Game 2 (Saturday): Coastal Carolina 4, Auburn 1

Caden Bodine's solo homer in the top of the 10th helped the Chanticleers take Game 1 of the series against the SEC favorite. Coastal built a 6-2 lead after four innings before Auburn knotted the score in the bottom of the seventh via Eric Snow's round-tripper to left field.

Coastal advanced to the CWS for the first time since 2016 after taking care of business on Saturday. Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, Walker Mitchell jumpstarted Coastal's comeback with an RBI single to left center. Coastal tacked on two more runs that inning before Mitchell provided an insurance run with another RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Fayetteville

Game 1 (Saturday): Arkansas 4, Tennessee 3

Game 2 (Sunday): Arkansas 11, Tennessee 4

In Game 2, the Razorbacks broke things open in the fourth when Logan Maxwell launched a grand slam off Tennessee reliever AJ Russell, scoring an inherited runner from Volunteers ace Liam Doyle. Arkansas had the projected first-rounder's number this year and tagged him for eight runs in their regular-season matchup in addition to the three on Sunday before they chased him from the mound. Tennessee pitchers walked in a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning, and their offense had very few answers in the second game of the sweep. Arkansas is the first SEC team into the CWS out of the record 13 that made the tournament.

Los Angeles

Game 1 (Saturday): UCLA 5, UTSA 2

Game 2 (Sunday): UCLA 7, UTSA 0

Pitching was, uncharacteristically, a bit of a struggle for UCLA all year. John Savage got the best out of his arms this weekend, though, as the Bruins tossed a shutout to cap off a two-game sweep of hard-hitting UTSA. Landon Stump enjoyed one of his best outings of the year, although he did not go deep enough into the contest to qualify for the win. The Big Ten newcomers are off to Omaha in search of the second national championship in school history.

Corvallis

Game 1 (Friday): Oregon State 5, Florida State 4

Game 2 (Saturday): Florida State 3, Oregon State 1

Game 3 (Sunday): Oregon State 14, Florida State 10

The Beavers rallied from a 4-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and a walk-off hit in the 10th inning to shock the Seminoles in Game 1, but the Seminoles responded in Game 2 on Saturday to set up a winner-take-all Game 3 with a trip to Omaha on the line.

This time, Oregon State's bats came out on fire with seven runs in the first inning and another six in the third. And after adding another in the fourth, OSU's lead ballooned to 14-4. FSU did its best to chip away, but the early lead the Beavers built up was ultimately too much to overcome in an eventual 14-10 final.