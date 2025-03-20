The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday night and first-round action begins when No. 8 Louisville takes on No. 9 Creighton in a South Region matchup that tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. If you're making 2025 March Madness picks, you'll need to have your 2025 NCAA bracket filled out before that game begins. That means time is running out to make your 2025 NCAA Tournament picks. Having proven 2025 March Madness expert picks can help you make informed decisions on the fly. Which No. 1 seed among Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida might be poised for an early exit, and how should you handle those all-important March Madness 5 vs. 12 matchups? Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from SportsLine's team of proven college basketball experts.

SportsLine has nine NCAA Tournament expert brackets from some of the top minds in the sport. These experts have a proven track record of nailing college basketball picks. They include Bruce Marshall, who is on a 77-41 roll on college basketball picks, as well as Matt Severance (67-33 run), Jason La Canfora (61-37 run) and Tom Casale (57-32 run). There's simply no reason to rely on chance when this level of college basketball expertise is available to help.

Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the experts have evaluated every matchups and the results are in. You can only see all the expert brackets over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness expert bracket picks

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness expert brackets belongs to Tom Casale, who enters the NCAA Tournament 2025 on a 59-32 roll on college basketball picks.

A No. 12 seed scoring an upset over a No. 5 seed has been almost automatic since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. At least one No. 12 seed has scored a victory in 33 of the 39 tournaments held in that span and there have been a total of 55 upsets in 5 vs. 12 matchups over that time. At the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Casale is predicting that No. 12 Colorado State keeps the tradition alive with a win over No. 5 Memphis in the West Region.

It was a down year in the AAC and Memphis coasted to regular-season and tournament titles in a one-bid league. Now the Tigers draw a Colorado State team that enters the tournament on a 10-game winning streak coming off a Mountain West Tournament championship in a four-bid league. The Rams bested Utah State (No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region) and Boise State (an NIT team that was one of the First Four Out on Selection Sunday) on the way to the MWC title and also had a win over San Diego State (lost in the First Four on Tuesday) during the regular season, which is why Casale likes this battle-tested unit to steal a win on Friday. You can see Casale's full bracket, along with eight other expert brackets, at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

Four of SportsLine's experts agree on a national title winner, and one expert is pushing a double-digit longshot all the way to the Final Four. You'll want to see which stunners the experts are calling for before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what is the most common NCAA Tournament championship pick among SportsLine experts, and which shocking double-digit seed ends up in the Final Four? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from a team of experts with a history of crushing college basketball picks.