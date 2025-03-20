Since 2004, six schools have won all but four NCAA Tournament titles: Duke, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, UConn and Villanova. The UConn Huskies are the back-to-back defending champions, but they'll have a tough road if they want to become just the second team to three-peat. The Huskies are the No. 8 seed in the West Region of the 2025 NCAA bracket and will likely face the No. 1 seed Florida Gators in the second round if they can get past Oklahoma on Friday. Using 2025 March Madness expert brackets is one way to guide your NCAA Tournament picks.

Can UConn find its rhythm and make another deep run in the March Madness bracket 2025, or will a No. 1 seed like Florida or Duke cut down the nets in San Antonio? These are the types of questions you need answers to before finalizing your 2025 NCAA bracket picks, and the team at SportsLine is here to help. Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from SportsLine's team of proven college basketball experts.

SportsLine has nine NCAA Tournament expert brackets from some of the top minds in the sport. These experts have a proven track record of nailing college basketball picks. They include Bruce Marshall, who is on a 77-41 roll on college basketball picks, as well as Matt Severance (67-33 run), Jason La Canfora (61-37 run) and Tom Casale (57-32 run). There's simply no reason to rely on chance when this level of college basketball expertise is available to help.

Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the experts have evaluated every matchups and the results are in. You can only see all the expert brackets over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness expert bracket picks

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness expert brackets belongs to Tom Casale, who enters the NCAA Tournament 2025 on a 59-32 roll on college basketball picks.

Casale has No. 8 seed Gonzaga pulling off a shocking upset and knocking off No. 1 seed Houston to reach the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region. Gonzaga is set to make its 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and the Zags have been a mainstay in the Sweet 16 in recent years. In fact, Gonzaga has made it to the Sweet 16 in each of the past nine seasons. Mark Few's men have the experience necessary to make another deep run thanks to the leadership of forward Graham Ike, who's averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Another surprising pick from Casale in the Midwest features No. 14 Troy knocking off No. 3 Kentucky in the first round. Kentucky has lost to a double-digit seed in the first round in two of its last three appearances in the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans are disruptive on the defensive end of the floor, averaging 9.4 steals per game, which ranks 10th in the nation. Casale thinks the Trojans can do enough to stop Kentucky's high-flying offense, resulting in another early exit for the Wildcats. You can see Casale's full bracket, along with eight other expert brackets, at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

Four of SportsLine's experts agree on a national title winner, and one expert is pushing a double-digit longshot all the way to the Final Four. You'll want to see which stunners the experts are calling for before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what is the most common NCAA Tournament championship pick among SportsLine experts, and which shocking double-digit seed ends up in the Final Four? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from a team of experts with a history of crushing college basketball picks.