While the SEC has dominated college basketball this year with a whopping 14 teams making the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, the state of North Carolina is also getting plenty of attention as March Madness 2025 gets set to begin. The North Carolina Tar Heels put together an eye-opening performance in the First Four against San Diego State on Tuesday, winning 95-68, while top-seeded Duke is ready to begin its NCAA Tournament journey with star Cooper Flagg (ankle) expected to play in the first round against the 16-seed play-in winner in the East.

With all the history and data to consider before filling out your 2025 NCAA bracket, reliable 2025 NCAA Tournament expert bracket advice can go a long way in giving you an edge in your NCAA bracket picks. Before making any 2025 March Madness bracket predictions, be sure to check out the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from SportsLine's team of proven college basketball experts.

SportsLine has nine NCAA Tournament expert brackets from some of the top minds in the sport. These experts have a proven track record of nailing college basketball picks. They include Bruce Marshall, who is on a 77-41 roll on college basketball picks, as well as Matt Severance (67-33 run), Jason La Canfora (61-37 run) and Tom Casale (57-32 run). There's simply no reason to rely on chance when this level of college basketball expertise is available to help.

Now, with the 2025 NCAA bracket revealed, the experts have evaluated every matchups and the results are in. You can only see all the expert brackets over at SportsLine.

Top 2025 March Madness expert bracket picks

One of the most intriguing 2025 March Madness expert brackets belongs to Tom Casale, who enters the NCAA Tournament 2025 on a 59-32 roll on college basketball picks.

Casale's Final Four is largely chalk with three No. 1s -- Auburn, Duke and Florida -- all making it to San Antonio. However, he's calling for a third SEC team, Tennessee, to join in as he projects the Vols to make their first Final Four in school history after coming up just short last season.

That's not his only surprise in the Midwest, however. He also has No. 8 seed Gonzaga surging all the way to the Elite Eight before eventually falling to the Vols. Also in that region, he has No. 3 Kentucky going down hard in the first round against Troy and the winner of the Texas/Xavier play-in getting past Illinois. You can see Casale's full bracket, along with eight other expert brackets, at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 NCAA bracket predictions

Four of SportsLine's experts agree on a national title winner, and one expert is pushing a double-digit longshot all the way to the Final Four. You'll want to see which stunners the experts are calling for before locking in any 2025 NCAA bracket picks.

So what is the most common NCAA Tournament championship pick among SportsLine experts, and which shocking double-digit seed ends up in the Final Four? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from a team of experts with a history of crushing college basketball picks.