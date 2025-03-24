The 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket is set following the opening weekend of March Madness 2025. This is the first Big Dance since 2007 with no teams seeded 11th or lower making it past the first weekend, as No. 10 seed Arkansas is the only double-digit seed remaining in the NCAA bracket 2025. The Razorbacks will try to continue their Cinderella run under first-year head coach John Calipari when they face No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Sweet 16. Is that one of the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 upset picks you should consider with your 2025 March Madness second chance brackets?

There are no double-digit favorites in the eight Sweet 16 matchups, so there will be plenty of chalky second chance bracket picks. However, finding even a few upsets could give you an edge over the competition in your March Madness bracket games. Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to see the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. The model nailed 13 of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16, and all four of its Final Four teams are still in the field.

Top 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One of the Sweet 16 picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats the Wildcats on Friday. The Vols are coming off a pair of comfortable wins during the opening weekend, beating No. 15 seed Wofford by 15 points before handling No. 7 seed UCLA in a 67-58 final. They are back in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season under head coach Rick Barnes and made a run to the Elite Eight last season.

Kentucky has also advanced to the Sweet 16, but first-year head coach Mark Pope had not won an NCAA Tournament game prior to this season. The Wildcats are also playing without second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson, who is out with a season-ending injury. Tennessee was favored in both regular-season meetings as well, so the model expects the Vols to take care of business in the third matchup. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

