The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket began with 68 teams, but the 2025 NCAA bracket has been reduced to the Sweet 16 following a favorite-heavy opening weekend. Top seeds Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston all survived their first two games, while three of the four No. 2 seeds also advanced. No. 10 seed Arkansas is the only double-digit seed remaining in the 2025 March Madness Sweet 16 bracket, as first-year head coach John Calipari tries to make another deep run in March Madness 2025. Should you have the Razorbacks advancing to the Elite Eight in your 2025 NCAA Tournament second chance bracket picks?

Florida was a popular national championship pick when the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed and survived a scare from two-time defending champion UConn in the second round. The Gators have another test coming against No. 4 seed Maryland during the Sweet 16 schedule. Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to see the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proven projection model has simulated every game in the tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks recently, beating over 91% of all CBS Sports brackets in four of the past six tournaments. The model nailed 13 of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16, and all four of its Final Four teams are still in the field. It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 25 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016.

Top 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

One of the Sweet 16 picks from the model: No. 2 seed Tennessee, despite losing to Kentucky twice this season, beats the Wildcats on Friday. Kentucky beat Tennessee twice during the regular season, knocking down 50% of its 3-pointers in both of those games. The Volunteers rank third nationally in 3-point defense (28.3%) and second in adjusted defensive efficiency, so Kentucky is going to have trouble producing the same numbers from the perimeter in the third meeting.

Guards Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack are among the best defenders in college basketball, and transfer guard Chaz Lanier is an elite scorer. Meanwhile, Kentucky is playing without second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson due to a season-ending injury. The model expects Tennessee to iron out its issues from the regular season meetings between these rivals and advance to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row. You can see the model's 2025 NCAA bracket picks here.

