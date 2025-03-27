The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils (33-3) will be seeking another dominant victory when they face the No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats (24-12) in the 2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 on Thursday night. Duke has only lost one game since November, and it is coming off blowout wins over No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's and No. 9 seed Baylor. Arizona cruised to a 93-65 win over No. 13 seed Akron in the first round before erasing an early deficit in its 87-83 win over No. 5 seed Oregon. The Blue Devils picked up a 69-55 road win over the Wildcats in November.

Tipoff is at 9:39 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark. The Blue Devils are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Arizona odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. The Blue Devils are -526 money-line favorites.

Marshall enters the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on a 93-62-1 roll (+2419) over his last 156 college basketball picks.

Now, he has set his sights on Duke vs. Arizona and just locked his March Madness predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Arizona vs. Duke:

Arizona vs. Duke spread: Duke -9.5

Arizona vs. Duke over/under: 154.5 points

Arizona vs. Duke money line: Duke -526, Arizona +390

DUKE: The Blue Devils are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 games

ARIZ: The Wildcats are 19-17 ATS this season

Why Duke can cover

Duke enters the Sweet 16 as the NCAA Tournament favorite for good reason, as the Blue Devils have only lost one game since November. They are playing at an even higher level than they were when they beat Arizona by double digits on the road early in the season, holding the Wildcats to just 55 points in that game. Star freshman Cooper Flagg had 24 points, six rebounds and three assists, shooting 10 of 22 from the floor.

He suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament, but the Blue Devils were able to win the event anyway while Flagg recovered. That rest paid dividends last weekend, as Duke rolled to wins over Mount St. Mary's and Baylor with Flagg on the court. He had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Baylor, as Duke covered the spread for the tenth time in its last 12 games.

Why Arizona can cover

Arizona struggled to string wins together down the stretch of the regular season, but it bounced back with a run to the Big 12 Tournament title game. The Wildcats opened their NCAA Tournament run with a 93-65 win over No. 13 seed Akron, easily covering the spread as 14-point favorites. They shot 56.5% from the floor and knocked down 12 of 25 attempts from 3-point range.

The Wildcats trailed Oregon 19-4 less than six minutes into their second-round game, but they rallied to take the lead at halftime and outlasted the Ducks down the stretch. Senior guard Caleb Love had 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while junior forward Tobe Awaka posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Love is among the most experienced players in the country, and he is averaging 16.8 points per game this season.

How to make Duke vs. Arizona picks

