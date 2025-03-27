Cinderella stories have become synonymous with March Madness in recent years, but for just the second time over the last five NCAA Tournaments, only one double-digit seed advanced to the Sweet 16. That team is the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) and they'll take on the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-8) on Thursday in the Sweet 16. John Calipari has guided Arkansas to a pair of upset victories, knocking off No. 7 Kansas and then No. 2 St. John's. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is playing in its seventh Sweet 16 and continues its pursuit of its second Final Four appearance in program history. Senior guard Chance McMillian has missed the last three games for Texas Tech with an upper-body injury and is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest.

Tipoff for this Sweet 16 matchup is set for 10:09 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Texas Tech vs. Arkansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Texas Tech vs. Arkansas picks, be sure to check out the 2025 March Madness predictions from red-hot college basketball expert Zack Cimini.

SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is a longtime SportsLine college basketball analyst with a proven knack for identifying viable underdogs in the postseason. Cimini is 5-0 (+500) on his last five picks in Texas Tech games. He's also 70-49-4 over his last 123 college basketball picks against the spread, returning $1,515 to $100 players. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Cimini has set his sights on Arkansas vs. Texas Tech and just locked in his Sweet 16 predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Texas Tech vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech spread: Texas Tech -5.5

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech over/under: 148.5 points

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech money line: Texas Tech -242, Arkansas +198

ARK: The Razorbacks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as an underdog

TTU: The Red Raiders are 5-3 ATS over their last eight games when favored by fewer than 10 points

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks have struggled from deep this NCAA Tournament (8 of 46, 17.4%), but their stout defense has propelled them to a run to the Sweet 16. Arkansas held St. John's to 28% from the field, including 2 of 22 (9.1%) on 3-pointers, in the second round of a 75-66 victory. Arkansas was the underdog in both games and ever since starting 0-5 in SEC play, many thought Calipari's first year at Arkansas would be a disappointment.

But the Razorbacks started playing their best basketball at the right time. Arkansas won four of its final five SEC games before going 1-1 in the SEC Tournament to earn an at-large bid. The Razorbacks received an additional boost for the NCAA Tournament when freshman Boogie Fland, who was ranked No. 20 in the Class of 2024 by 247 Sports, returned from a thumb injury that kept him out since Jan. 18. Fland has provided depth off the bench to a lineup where all five starters had double-digit points in at least one NCAA Tournament game. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Although much is made about the fact the SEC had 14 teams make the NCAA Tournament and therefore had a grueling conference schedule, the Big 12 has four teams in the Sweet 16, so Texas Tech hasn't had an easy schedule this year either. The Red Raiders went 15-5 in the Big 12 this season, including being one of only four teams in the nation to defeat Houston. Sophomore forward JT Toppin, the Big 12 Player of the Year, shot 11 of 13 for 25 points with 12 rebounds against Drake in the second round after averaging 18.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season.

Junior forward Darrion Williams was also a first-team Big-12 selection and he had 28 points against Drake as he and Toppin are a tough duo to try and contain near the basket. Chance McMillian, a fifth-year senior guard, has missed the start of the NCAA Tournament with an upper-body injury, however, if the Red Raiders have their third-leading scorer at 14.2 ppg back, that's another piece that could put Texas Tech over the top on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas vs. Texas Tech picks

