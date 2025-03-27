We've reached the Sweet 16 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and there's a high-profile Big Ten vs. SEC matchup in one of the West Region semifinals. No. 1 seed Florida will take on No. 4 seed Maryland on Thursday in San Francisco, and both programs are hoping to take a step towards ending a Final Four drought. Florida hasn't made the national semifinals since 2014, while Maryland's last appearance in the Final Four came in 2002. The Gators are 32-4 on the season with wins over Norfolk State and UConn to make the Sweet 16, while the Terps are 27-8 with wins over Grand Canyon and Colorado State on their March Madness journey.

Tipoff for this Sweet 16 matchup is set for 7:39 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Florida is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. Maryland odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. The over/under for total points scored in the first half is 73.5. Before making any Maryland vs. Florida picks, be sure to check out the 2025 March Madness predictions from red-hot college basketball expert Thomas Casale.

Now, Casale has set his sights on Maryland vs. Florida and just locked in his Sweet 16 predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and lines for Florida vs. Maryland:

Maryland vs. Florida spread: Florida -6.5

Maryland vs. Florida over/under: 156.5 points

Maryland vs. Florida money line: Florida -288, Maryland +233

MD: The Terrapins are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog

FLA: The Gators have covered the spread in 12 of their last 15 games

Why Florida can cover

The Gators earned the No. 1 seed in the West after beating Alabama and Tennessee on the way to the SEC Tournament title and after rolling Norfolk State, they survived their first scare of the NCAA Tournament against UConn in the second round. The two-time defending national champions were predictably well-prepared but Florida dominant trio of guards showed up when it mattered most to preserve the victory.

Walter Clayton Jr. led all scorer with 23 points while Alijah Martin added 18 points and Will Richard scored 15 points. The Gators also held the Huskies to 8-of-29 from the 3-point line and defending the perimeter has been a calling card all season. Florida limited opponents to 29.3% from beyond the arc this season, ranking seventh nationally. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

Meanwhile, Maryland suffered a handful of harrowing defeats late in the season, losing on shots in the last 10 seconds against Northwestern, Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan. However, the Terps were on the better end of a buzzer-beater in the Round of 32. Superstar freshman Derik Queen banked in a running, one-foot jumper from the baseline to give Maryland a 72-71 win over Colorado State.

Queen led Maryland with 17 points in the win and all five starters -- affectionately known as "The Crab Five" -- finished in double-figures. The three players on the Maryland bench who entered the game combined to play only 21 minutes and scored two points, so the Terrapins rely heavily on that starting five for their production. Maryland has now covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games. See which team to pick here.

