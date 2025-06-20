Sail GP went to the city that never sleeps earlier this month, with the New York skyline as the backdrop for its June 7 and 8 races. Diego Botin's Spain took the win, defeating New Zealand and France in a winner-take-all shootout.

This mark's Spain second straight win, with the other coming in San Francisco, and France's second consecutive time in coming in third. The win means the Spaniards are at the top for the 2025 seasons so far. BONDS Flying Roos are currently second on the leaderboard and New Zealand is third.

The Red Bull Italy and the United States didn't have their best showing, with zero points and coming in 11th and 12th place, respectively.

Wins and rough waters made for an interesting race that required serious handling skills.

New Zealand had the best timed starts, crossing the line with an average of 1.03 seconds after the gun, while BONDS Flying Roos had the highest average speed at 60.47 kilometers per hour. Emirates GBR sailed the shortest distances, with an average of 6.7 km, Mubadala Brazil had a perfect 100 percent average flight time and New Zealand recorded the fastest speed of the day at 84 kph.

If you missed any of the action from New York's exciting race, don't worry, because there is still a chance to catch all the highlights. CBS will broadcast the best moments and a recap of the last event on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

The United States tripleheader is now over and the sailboats will head to England for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix takes place in Portsmouth on July 19 and 20.

Here's everything you need to know to catch highlights from the last race and tune into the upcoming race:

How to watch New York Sail GP highlights

When: Saturday, June 21

Saturday, June 21 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch Portsmouth race