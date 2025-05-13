The Preakness Stake, the second Triple Crown race on the horse racing calendar, takes place Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, and nine horses will compete in the 1-and-3/16 mile race.

Absent from the field is the Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, as he is getting some time off before a hopeful return at the Belmont Stakes. In total, just three horses of the 19 that ran in Louisville are making the trip to Baltimore to run in the Preakness, as Journalism, American Promise and Sandman are the lone entries from the Derby.

The other six horses are all new to the field, but that doesn't mean they have less of a chance to win. In fact, the last five winners of the Preakness Stakes did not run in the Kentucky Derby.

The favorite this week is once again Journalism (8/5), as the second-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby is once again atop the odds list. Just behind are Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9/2) and Clever Again (5-1), as the small field means shrunk odds on the favorites. The longest shots in the field on the morning line odds are Pay Billy and Gosger, both at 20-1.

After Monday's Preakness Stakes post draw, Journalism will run from the inside out of the 2 post, while River Thames and Sandman will start next to each other further out in the 6 and 7 gates. With just nine horses in the field, the post draw doesn't have quite the same impact as the Kentucky Derby's massive 20-wide starting gate.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post assignments

1. Goal Oriented (6-1)

2. Journalism (8/5)

3. American Promise (15-1)

4. Heart of Honor (12-1)

5. Pay Billy (20-1)

6. River Thames (9/2)

7. Sandman (4-1)

8. Clever Again (5-1)

9. Gosger (20-1)