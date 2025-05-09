After another thrilling Kentucky Derby, the attention of the horse racing world will shift to the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course. This will be the 150th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans and Sovereignty won't run after beating Journalism by 1 1/2 lengths at Churchill Downs. Sovereignty gave trainer Bill Mott his second career Kentucky Derby win (Country House 2019) and he was also a Belmont Stakes winner in 2010 with Drosselmeyer. Sovereignty was the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, but now Kentucky Derby runner-up is the favorite at 6-5.

The 2025 Preakness Stakes field is still taking shape and there will be several 2025 Preakness Stakes horses making their debuts on the Triple Crown trail that could have a say in the result. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 10-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. There isn't much data to go off of since he's only run in three races in his short career. However, he is trained by Steve Asmussen, who has two career Preakness Stakes wins.

He's also the son of American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015, and is one of the most dominant horses in recent history. American Pharoah was particularly strong at the Preakness, winning by seven lengths, the sixth-largest win in Preakness history. With that history and a speed rating of 101, Demling likes Clever Again in his 2025 Preakness Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

