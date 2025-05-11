The two-week turnaround between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes is difficult, so it has become commonplace in recent years for Kentucky Derby winners to be held out of the second leg of the Triple Crown. The 2025 Preakness Stakes will be held on Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course, and Derby winner Sovereignty will bypass the race. Trainer Bill Mott will instead target the Belmont Stakes for the colt's next run, but there will still be notable 2025 Preakness Stakes horses in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 6-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds after the Sovereignty news broke, while Sandman is 7-2. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's an 8-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Steve Asmussen has more wins than any trainer in the history of North American horse racing and the 10,000-win man has two epic wins at the Preakness Stakes under his belt. Curlin made the two-week turnaround after a third-place finish at the Kentucky Derby to win in 2007 and then Rachel Alexandra won as a filly in 2009.

Now Asmussen will set his sights on a third win in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans with this son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Clever Again debuted in April of his two-year-old season and finished fourth in a 4 1/2-furlong sprint at Keeneland but didn't race again until February of this year at Oaklawn Park. He broke his maiden in that 1 1/16-mile race and then beat 2024 Del Mar Futurity (G1) Gaming in a wire-to-wire win at the Hot Springs Stakes (LS) in late-March. He posted a 101 speed figure in that four-length win and Demling views him as a serious 2025 Preakness Stakes contender. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a longshot who "could be a factor" and spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds