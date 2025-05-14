Bob Baffert is an eight-time Preakness Stakes winner and despite opting to rest Rodriguez earlier in the week, he'll have a chance to win the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans for a ninth time on Saturday. Goal Oriented didn't debut until April, but he's unbeaten in two career starts and drew into the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. He'll break from the rail and there have been 13 previous Preakness winners that drew the No. 1 post position, including Bob Baffert pupils National Treasure (2023) and American Pharoah (2015). Goal Oriented is 6-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds and will start alongside race favorite Journalism (8-5).

The Kentucky Derby runner-up drew the No. 2 gate in the 2025 Preakness Stakes post draw and is one of only three horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby entered into Preakness 150 along with Sandman (4-1) and American Promise (15-1). Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Sire American Pharoah is one of the greatest thoroughbreds in history, winning the Triple Crown in 2015 and becoming the only horse in history to complete the American grand slam with a win later that year in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

American Pharoah finished his career as an eight-time G1 winner and he's a big reason why hall-of-fame trainer Steve Asmussen isn't concerned about the added distance at Pimlico this weekend despite Clever Again's relative lack of experience. Asmussen noted that Clever Again looked comfortable in a pair of wire-to-wire wins at Oaklawn Park earlier this year after a 10-month gap between races after his debut at Keeneland last April and his 101 Beyer Speed Figure make him one of the more imposing horses in the Preakness 150 field. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds