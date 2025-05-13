The 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 17, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It is the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, but there will not be a Triple Crown champion this year after Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty was ruled out by trainer Bill Mott. Only two Kentucky Derby winners since Justify (2018) have run in the Preakness, sparking debates about the two-week gap between races. Journalism, who finished second in the Derby after closing as the favorite, is the *-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds and will run from the No. 2 gate following Monday's 2025 Preakness Stakes post draw.

There are other compelling 2025 Preakness Stakes horses in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, including Sandman, who is next in the odds at 4-1. Which 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders should you target? Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Clever Again made his debut 13 months ago when he finished second at Keeneland, but he missed the remainder of the year after suffering an injury. He returned to the track earlier this year, winning both a maiden race and the Hot Spring Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

His performance in the Hot Springs Stakes earned a 108 Equibase Speed Figure, higher than Sovereignty's 103 in the Derby. Clever Again is trained by Steve Asmussen, who is a Hall of Famer and North America's winningest trainer in Thoroughbred racing history. Asmussen is a two-time Preakness winner, and Clever Again was sired by 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a longshot who "could be a factor" and spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds