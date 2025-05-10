The trend of horses winning the Kentucky Derby and skipping the next leg of the Triple Crown is continuing in 2025. Sovereignty held off Journalism at Churchill Downs, but his connections announced last Tuesday he will not run at the 2025 Preakness Stakes, which is set for Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course. This marks the fourth time in the past seven years that the Kentucky Derby winner has not run at the Preakness Stakes. The 2025 Preakness Stakes odds list Journalism as the 4-5 favorite, with Goal Oriented next at 5-1. The full 2025 Preakness Stakes field will be revealed after the post draw on Monday. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 6-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Clever Again comes to Baltimore with just three career starts, but there have been some promising signs. He finished second in his debut at Keeneland in his maiden special-weight debut last year.

He then swept a pair of races at Oaklawn leading into Triple Crown season, which was enough to make him one of the likely 2025 Preakness Stakes horses. Without an extensive race history, Deamling is leaning on his impressive speed figure, which is 101. He's also the son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

