Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is expected to go for a record-extending ninth Preakness Stakes victory in the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17. Rodriguez was scratched from the Kentucky Derby due to a foot bruise, but he continued to train at Churchill Downs and could be in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. He is the third favorite at 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, while Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is the 8-5 favorite. Kentucky Derby favorite and second-place finisher Journalism is next on the horse racing odds board at 5-2.

Steve Asmussen is another Hall of Fame trainer who is expected to have a horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field at Pimlico Race Course, with Clever Again listed at 10-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks: His top pick isn't Journalism, even though he was the Kentucky Derby favorite and finished second. Many experts viewed Journalism as the fastest horse in the Kentucky Derby field following an impressive prep season that included a win in the Santa Anita Derby. He closed from 11th on the sloppy track at Churchill Downs in the Kentucky Derby and went head-to-head with Sovereignty through most of the stretch before giving way in the final strides.

