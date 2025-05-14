Bob Baffert and D. Wayne Lukas were once fierce rivals, but they've become friends after competing at the highest levels. Baffert and Lukas have combined to win the Preakness Stakes 15 times with 32 total wins in Triple Crown races in their remarkable careers. At the 2025 Preakness Stakes, the two legendary trainers will both have a horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, with Baffert saddling Goal Oriented and Lukas sending out American Promise. Goal Oriented is 6-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes, odds while American Promise is 15-1. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite with Sovereignty bypassing the second leg of the Triple Crown. Journalism will break from the No. 2 post and post time on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Sired by American Pharoah out of Galileo mare Flattering, Clever Again was purchased at the 2023 Keeneland Yearling Sale for $500,000 by Winchell Thoroughbreds and he's trained by hall-of-fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

Asmussen won the 2007 Preakness Stakes with Curlin and then struck paydirt again in 2009 with legendary filly Rachel Alexandra. He's the winningest trainer in the history of North American horse racing and jockey Jose Ortiz is also a former Preakness winner with Early Vote in 2022. That impressive pedigree and those connections should be enough to pique betting interest this week, but Clever Again also posted a blistering 101 Beyer Speed Figure during a wire-to-wire win in the Hot Springs Stakes (LS) just over a month ago. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

