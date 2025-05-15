Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore will host the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 17. Post time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m. ET. The Preakness Stakes is 1 3/16th miles long, or 9.5 furlongs. There will be no Triple Crown winner this year as Sovereignty will be withheld from Saturday's race. That leaves Journalism, the second-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby, as the 8-5 favorite, according to the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Other top 2025 Preakness Stakes horses include Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2). Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Clever Again is trained by Steve Asmussen, who has won the Preakness Stakes twice in his career, most recently in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra.

Clever Again was sired by American Pharaoh, who won the Triple Crown and the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2015. Clever Again showcased his speed in his last race, beating Grade 1 winner Gaming by four lengths in the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He posted a 101 Beyer Speed Figure in his wire-to-wire victory, proving he has what it takes to compete on Saturday at Pimlico. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a longshot who "could be a factor" and spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Preakness Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Preakness Stakes 2025, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger