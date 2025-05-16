After the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Pimlico Race Course will be rebuilt. That will make Preakness 150 an even bigger celebration and there were nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses that drew into the field for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism drew the No. 2 post and is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Sandman finished seventh at Churchill Downs despite taking an early bump out of the starting gate and he's priced at 4-1. Post time is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET and the 2025 Preakness Stakes distance is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16 miles. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Sire American Pharoah won the Triple Crown in 2015 and went on to become the first horse in history to win the American grand slam with a victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Much like his father, Clever Again has shown a propensity for going to the front, scoring a pair of wire-to-wire wins at Oaklawn Park earlier this year.

The second of those victories came in the Hot Springs Stakes, where he was racing against Del Mar Futurity winner Gaming, and he beat him by four lengths. That race was only one mile, but American Pharoah didn't have an issue when he was stretched out and damsire Galileo was a legendary distance runner. Hall-of-fame trainer Steve Asmussen notes how easily he carries his speed and thinks this horse gives him a legitimate shot at winning the Preakness Stakes for a third time. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger