There will not be a Triple Crown champion this year, but a strong field of 3-year-old horses will compete in the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 2025 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Three jockeys who have previously won the second leg of the Triple Crown will ride horses in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. John Velazquez won his first Preakness in 2023 aboard National Treasure, and he will try to win his second with Sandman this year. Sandman won the Arkansas Derby and is 4-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite atop the horse racing odds board, even though jockey Umberto Rispoli is making his first Preakness start. Should you avoid Journalism with your 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks? Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Clever Again will be ridden by Jose Ortiz, who has been piling up wins this season to add to a potential Hall of Fame resume. He won the Preakness in 2022 aboard Early Voting and has piloted Clever Again to two consecutive wins.

Clever Again's elite connections do not end there, as he was sired by Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, and trainer Steve Asmussen is a Hall of Famer. Asmussen's horse is coming off back-to-back wins, his most recent victory coming in the Hot Springs (LS) in March. He posted an impressive 101 Beyer Speed Figure in that race, which ranks second only to Journalism among the top speed numbers in this field. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

