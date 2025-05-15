The 2025 Preakness Stakes features a family element centered around Heart of Honor. The horse, which has never finished worse than second in six career races, is trained by Jamie Osborne and will be ridden by his daughter, Saffie Osborne. No female jockey has ever won the Preakness Stakes, as the father-daughter combination will look to make history on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course. Despite never finishing lower than second, Heart of Honor is a 12-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sandman (4-1) and River Thames (9-2), in the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time on Saturday is 7:01 p.m. ET.

The nine-horse 2025 Preakness Stakes field is significantly smaller than the Kentucky Derby, which ran at 19 horses this year. Before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He has also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta again in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2025 Preakness Stakes picks for Preakness Stakes betting apps: He's high on Clever Again, even though he's a 5-1 longshot in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Clever Again is coming off back-to-back victories after finishing second in his debut, and although he can't repeat the ultimate success of his father, the horse can replicate his results at the Preakness Stakes. Clever Again is the son of American Pharoah, who won the 2015 Triple Crown. American Pharoah is one of the most dominant horses of all time with nine victories and a second-place finish in 10 career graded stakes races, and having his genetics can only be a benefit.

Clever Again hasn't raced since March 30, and he had more than a month between his second and third career races, which both resulted in victories. He'll have seven weeks off to rest, ramp up and train specifically for the Preakness Stakes without being in the Kentucky Derby field and training for an entirely different element and field size. He is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, who has won two Preakness Stakes races, and Demling sees value in Clever Again for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to target at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, odds

2025 Preakness Stakes horses, lineup

Preakness Stakes profiles 1 Goal Oriented | 2 Journalism | 3 American Promise | 4 Heart of Honor | 5 Pay Billy | 6 River Thames | 7 Sandman | 8 Clever Again | 9 Gosger