2025 Preakness Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results, post positions, highlights
The field of nine horses will compete to win the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore
It's time for the second leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing. All eyes are on Pimlico Race Course on Saturday for the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The limited field of horses always makes for an intriguing sprint around the track, much different than the massive field of entrants for the Kentucky Derby.
Unfortunately, there will not be a single horse to win all three races this year after the Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty withdrew. Now, nine horses vie to secure the massive prize and payday. A few of the horses who competed in the Derby will be back in action on Saturday, like the favorite Journalism, who came in second at Churchill Downs despite being the betting favorite. Journalism will once again enter the post as the favorite, but anything can happen in such a small field.
Another horse that ran at the Derby who will compete on Saturday is Sandman, who had a disappointing seventh-place finish despite being considered among the favorites at Churchill Downs. Now, he and veteran jockey John Velasquez will look for redemption in Maryland.
With a 7:01 p.m. ET post time, there's plenty of time to check out some of our expert picks and predictions for the big race
Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from Pimlico Race Course.
Where to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes
Date: Saturday, May 17
Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET
Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
1:55.08 for the winner. Fort Washington had the second-best odds coming into the race at 7/2. A slow start for everyone in the field before Fort Washington drifted to the center of the track and broke away from the field. Six wins in 22 career starts for Fort Washington. 45-1 Desvio managed to finish third in a surprising showing.
Dinner Party Stakes is up next
Trikari is the favorite at 5/2. Fort Washington is at 7/2 and Neat at 9/2. A total purse of $250,000 for this race for horses three years old and up. Crabs N Beer is our favorite name in the race, but unlikely to win despite the fun name at 20-1
Looking for a longshot betting pick for the 2025 Preakness Stakes?
Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years.
So, which three horses running the 2025 Preakness Stakes has Demling identified as the best longshot picks? Take a look.
Is the Triple Crown system broken?
As pointed out by NBC Sports racing analyst Randy Moss on the Preakness broadcast, "The 1-2-3 finishers of the Kentucky Derby have only come back in the Preakness now twice in 17 years." Moss went on to say, "The system is broken."
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't race on Saturday as trainer Bill Mott decided instead to prepare his horse for the Belmont Stakes in June.
Reagan's Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
Reagan's Wit took over down the stretch, breaking from the pack to race ahead for a clear win as the 3/5 favorite takes down the James W. Murphy Stakes. Jockey Jose Ortiz had to pull Reagan's Wit away from the rail after taking the lead.
The James W. Murphy Stakes are up next
Reagan's Wit is the favorite at 3/5. The horse has $82,175 in winnings so far in 2025 with a win and a second-place finish across three races run in the year.
Looking for expert betting picks for the 2025 Preakness?
We have you covered ahead of the 7:01 p.m. ET start at Pimlico. Longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has some intriguing picks, including a particular interest in an underdog.
There's still plenty of time to dig into expert analysis and get your 2025 Preakness picks in.
Crudo takes the Sir Barton Stakes
Just A Fair Shake finished second and favorite Invictus came in third. Crudo, son of 2018 triple crown winner Justify, blew away the field, winning by roughly eight lengths in an impressive showing. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is one of the horse's owners.
Race 10 - Sir Barton Stakes is up next
Invictus is the favorite at 3/5 with Crudo at 3-1 and Just A Fair Shake at 5-1. Those three horses are the quality of the field. There's a $100,000 total purse for the race.
No Triple Crown chance this year
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won't be in the starting gate on Saturday after trainer Bill Mott opted to hold the horse out of this race to prepare for the Belmont Stakes in June. That means it will be seven straight years without a Triple Crown champion. Trainer Bob Baffert led the last two Triple Crown winners when American Pharoah broke the long drought in 2015 and then Justify matched the feat in 2018. Baffert, who holds the record for most wins by a trainer at the Preakness with eight, has two horses in this year's race with a strong chance to win once more.
Early results from Pimlico
One of the undercard races of the day is in the books with the Gallorette Stakes going to Charlene's Dream. The horse was the biggest underdog in the race, going off at 8-1. Charlene's Dream held off contenders Austere and Ocean Club to earn the win in the turf race.
Picks and darkhorses to get the day started
Our friends at SportsLine have you covered with everything you need to know ahead of the race later today. They have predictions and expert picks, as well as complete profiles and things to know about each horse in the race. One of the horses that our experts are targeting is Goal Oriented at 6-1, who could be another darkhorse contender. The other Bob Baffert-trained horse did not run in the Kentucky Derby, but he did run at Churchill Downs on Derby Day and won his race. The horse has won both of his career races and could spoil the party on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to CBS Sports' coverage of the 2025 Preakness Stakes. It's a beautiful day in Baltimore where nine horses will compete to win the second leg of the Triple Crown of racing. The favorite is Journalism, who came up just short of winning the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago to Sovereignty. That horse is not part of the field this week as trainer Bill Mott opted to hold him out of this race to prepare for the Belmont Stakes next month.
It's going to be a busy day of racing form Pimlico Race Course, so stay tuned to this page throughout the afternoon for updates, picks and more!
