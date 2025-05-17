2025 Preakness Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results, post positions, highlights

It's time for the second leg of the Triple Crown of horse racing. All eyes are on Pimlico Race Course on Saturday for the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes. The limited field of horses always makes for an intriguing sprint around the track, much different than the massive field of entrants for the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, there will not be a single horse to win all three races this year after the Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty withdrew. Now, nine horses vie to secure the massive prize and payday. A few of the horses who competed in the Derby will be back in action on Saturday, like the favorite Journalism, who came in second at Churchill Downs despite being the betting favorite. Journalism will once again enter the post as the favorite, but anything can happen in such a small field.

Another horse that ran at the Derby who will compete on Saturday is Sandman, who had a disappointing seventh-place finish despite being considered among the favorites at Churchill Downs. Now, he and veteran jockey John Velasquez will look for redemption in Maryland.

Where to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 17

Post time: 7:01 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course -- Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV