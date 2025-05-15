The second leg of the Triple Crown takes place on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes marking the 150th edition of the event. It is the shortest of the three legs of the Triple Crown and takes place two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year since Sovereignty is not racing after winning the Derby. Three horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby are in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, including runner-up Journalism. He is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, while Sandman is 4-1 among the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses and River Thames is 9-2. Which 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders should you back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets? With the Preakness Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help fans figure out where to bet the Preakness Stakes. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Journalism is not Yu's top choice to win, even though he is the 8-5 favorite in the Preakness Stakes 2025 odds. Favorites have won less than half of all previous Preakness Stakes, and they have gone winless in each of the past six years. Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018, was the last favorite to win this race.

The same statistic was true in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, and Journalism was unable to end that drought. He is facing a daunting two-week turnaround, while some of the other horses in the field did not race in the Derby. Yu expects a competitive showing from Journalism, but she is going in a different direction with her top pick due to his short odds. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks

Yu, however, is high on a longshot who "is heavy on the gas." She is including this horse in her 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes, what double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who just nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta, and find out.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions