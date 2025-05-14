The field is set for the 2025 Preakness Stakes, following Monday's post draw. In all, just nine horses are in the 2025 Preakness Stakes lineup, less than half that ran in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. As has been the trend recently, Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty will skip the second leg of racing's Triple Crown in an effort to prepare for the Belmont Stakes. The 2025 Preakness Stakes post time is 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Journalism, the Kentucky Derby favorite, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds.

Other 2025 Preakness Stakes contenders include Sandman (4-1) and Clever Again (5-1). Despite the smaller field, the Preakness Stakes boasts having many of the fastest horses in North America.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Journalism is not Yu's top choice to win, even though he is the 8-5 favorite in the Preakness Stakes 2025 odds. Despite Journalism's successes this year, including a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby and wins at the 2025 Santa Anita Derby and 2025 San Felipe, Yu feels he will be at a big disadvantage. Journalism and Sandman are the only two horses in the field competing with just two weeks of rest.

