The 2025 Preakness Stakes field is set following Monday's 2025 Preakness Stakes post draw. Nine horses are scheduled to run in the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at 7:01 p.m. ET from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, less than half the size of the Kentucky Derby field two weeks ago. The horses not running have drawn plenty of coverage after Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez were both pulled out of the Preakness Stakes 2025 before the post draw.

That leaves pre-Derby favorite Journalism as the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Sandman (4-1) and Clever Again (5-1). With the Preakness Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help fans figure out where to bet the Preakness Stakes. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Journalism is not Yu's top choice to win, even though he is the 8-5 favorite in the Preakness Stakes 2025 odds. Falling just over a length short in the Kentucky Derby was undoubtedly a disappointment for Journalism's connections, but it doesn't erase a tremendous 3-year-old campaign. He won his prior five races, including the Santa Anita Derby, the top Kentucky Derby prep race on the West Coast. He's never finished worse than third in his career.

Yu acknowledges that Journalism is the top contender at Pimlico this season, but she's concerned with his lack of value. Already going off at 8-5 in the morning-line odds, Yu expects him to be even lower at race time, and has found another horse she prefers in 2025 Preakness Stakes bets to win. "He will be shorter than 8-5 and does not provide any value," Yu told SportsLine. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks

Yu, however, is high on a longshot who "is heavy on the gas." She is including this horse in her 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes, what double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who just nailed the Kentucky Derby exacta, and find out.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions