Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore will undergo a complete overhaul that begins this summer, but demolition won't begin until after the 2025 Preakness Stakes is held on Saturday. Post time for Preakness 150 is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET and there were nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses that drew into the field on Monday. Bob Baffert has eight wins in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans in his career and two of those winners (American Pharoah in 2015 and National Treasure in 2023) broke from the rail. On Saturday, he'll go for a ninth win with Goal Oriented, who also drew the No. 1 post in the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions.

Goal Oriented is unbeaten in two starts and is 6-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, while Journalism is the 8-5 favorite. With the Preakness Stakes annually featuring many of the fastest horses in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Yu is coming off a strong 2025 Kentucky Derby where she hit the exacta. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the $20 million Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes this year. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Journalism is not Yu's top choice to win, even though he is the 8-5 favorite in the Preakness Stakes 2025 odds. After debuting with a third-place finish in a maiden race at Santa Anita last October, Journalism ripped off four consecutive wins and was the most accomplished horse on the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2025. He won the Los Alamitos Futurity, San Felipe Stakes, and Santa Anita Derby before becoming the Kentucky Derby favorite.

Jockey Umberto Rispoli put the son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin into ideal position at the top of the stretch, where he locked into a head-to-head battle with Sovereignty. However, he faded in the final furlong and finished 1 1/2 lengths behind. Now, he'll have to contend with early speed from Clever Again (5-1) and Goal Oriented and could face another battle with a deep closer after Sandman (4-1) overcame an early bump to go from 18th to seventh in the closing stretch at Churchill Downs. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions