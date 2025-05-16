There are three running styles for thoroughbreds, including pacesetters, stalkers and closers. The entire 2025 Preakness Stakes field is composed of horses of the first two styles, save for one contender. Sandman is the only colt among the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses labeled a closer, as his plan is to lurk at the back of the field for much of the race before unleashing his speed to get to the front of the pack. That style didn't work for Sandman in the Kentucky Derby, where he finished seventh, but will it work versus a smaller field at the Preakness Stakes 2025 on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course? Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Sandman was the second-favorite in the final odds in the Derby, and likewise, he's the second-favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. He's 4-1 and is sandwiched in between the favorite, Journalism (8-5), and the third-favorite, River Thames (9-2). Before locking in any 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Hochman is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is high on Clever Again, even though he's an underdog at 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. The horse seemingly checks every single box you'd want in a contender. He's coming off back-to-back victories, including besting a Grade 1 winner in his last start. Clever Again is the son of American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, so he has pedigree in his favor. Plus, Clever Again has a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108, which places him among the top three in this year's 2025 Preakness field.

The positives for the horse don't stop there since he has an elite set of 2025 Preakness Stakes connections. Steve Asmussen has more wins as a trainer than anyone in North American thoroughbred history, including two Preakness victories. Jockey Jose Ortiz has his own Preakness win, which came in his last start at this race in 2022. Add in that Clever Again is well-rested in having last raced in March, and you shouldn't hesitate in making the horse part of your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, according to Hochman. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to consider at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks

Hochman is also high on a double-digit long shot who "could be peaking at the right time." He is including this horse in his 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes? And which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks for the Kentucky Derby from the expert who has dominated in Triple Crown races, and find out.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions